0823_HA_prezent-za-opinie_fiskars_lgcom_v2_1600x600

Akcesoria kuchenne za opinię o AGD LG

01/08/2023 - 30/09/2023

 

 

Kup produkt AGD LG objęty promocją, opublikuj opinię na stronie sprzedawcy i odbierz 2-3 akcesoria Fiskars.

 

#PromocjaPrezentZaOpinięLG

Jak skorzystać z promocji1

Jak skorzystać z promocji

1. kup sprzęt AGD LG objęty promocją i zachowaj dowód zakupu

- pełna lista modeli i ilość nagród w Regulaminie (link poniżej)

 

2. wystaw opinię w tym samym sklepie, gdzie kupiłeś produkt

- koniecznie dopisz w opinii ten hashtag: #PrezentZaOpinięLG

 

3. zarejestruj opinię na StrefaLG.pl (link poniżej) i wybierz swoje akcesoria Fiskars

- wymagany dowód zakupu i zrzut ekranu zamieszczonej opinii

- w zależności od modelu, wybierasz 2 lub 3 akcesoria Fiskars

 

4. po akceptacji zgłoszenia, oczekuj kuriera z nagrodami

Informacje dodatkowe, rejestracja i regulamin

Promocja trwa do 30/09/2023 lub do wyczerpania puli nagród. Lista produktów i nagród w Regulaminie.

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Polecane produkty w promocji "Prezent Fiskars za opinię"

pełna lista produktów znajduje się w Regulaminie.