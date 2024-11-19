Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Przedstawiamy Windows 11

Ułatw sobie codzienność

Ułatw sobie codzienność

Gdy jest dużo do zrobienia, system Windows 11 pomoże Ci wykonać zadanie. Znajdziesz je szybciej dzięki usprawnionej funkcji wyszukiwania.
Funkcja w jednym miejscu pomoże Ci łatwej przeszukać sieć i komputer. 

Łatwiejszy w użyciu

Twoje ulubione funkcje systemu Windows są teraz jeszcze lepsze. Nowy przejrzysty wygląd ułatwia wyszukiwanie i znajdowanie. Ponadto nowe inteligentne funkcje przewidują Twoje potrzeby, aby wszystkie operacje przebiegały szybciej, łatwiej i przyjemniej.

Wydajność, jakiej oczekujesz, bezpieczeństwo, którego potrzebujesz

Kupno komputera z systemem Windows 11 to inwestycja w przyszłość. Uzyskasz nie tylko wysoką wydajność i dość pikseli do realizacji swoich pasji, ale i zabezpieczysz siebie i swoje dane.

Potęga wydajności

Z systemem Windows 11 wzrośnie Twoja skuteczność. Bez względu na złożoność zadania i tego, jak dobrze je znasz, nowe narzędzia do wykonywania wielu czynności na raz pomogą Ci zrealizować je szybciej, łatwiej i w lepszym stylu.

Wyszukuj szybciej

Nowa przejrzysta i intuicyjna nawigacja pomoże Ci wyszukiwać i znajdować to, co chcesz. Z nową funkcję wyszukiwania z łatwością znajdziesz rzeczy w sieci i na komputerze w jednym miejscu.

Schludny pulpit porządkuje myśli.

Układy Snap, pulpity i bezproblemowe ponowne dokowanie. Wszystkie wymienione funkcje powstały z myślą o wydajniejszym porządkowaniu przestrzeni na ekranie, aby urzeczywistnianie pomysłów było jeszcze prostsze.

Wszystko, czego potrzebujesz do sukcesu

Nowe gesty dotykowe.1 Zaawansowane rozwiązania nawigowania i wprowadzania głosem.2 Zgodność z piórem cyfrowym.3 Pracuj po swojemu z Windows 11.

Chroń swoje dane i nie tylko

Poza oddaniem Ci kontroli nad Twoimi danymi oraz obroną przed złośliwym oprogramowaniem przeglądarka Microsoft Edge może także skanować sieć, aby sprawdzać, czy Twoje dane nie wyciekły. Dodatkowo przeglądarka oferuje najwyżej oceniane zabezpieczenia przed wyłudzaniem informacji i złośliwym oprogramowaniem w systemie Windows 11!4

Rozwiń swój potencjał

Innowacyjne funkcje, aplikacje premium, dodatkowa przestrzeń w magazynie w chmurze i zaawansowane zabezpieczenia systemu Windows 11 oraz pakietu Microsoft 3655 to Twój klucz do sukcesu.

[1] Wymagany jest komputer z ekranem dotykowym.
[2] W zależności od sprzętu. Wymagany jest komputer z systemem Windows i mikrofonem.
[3] Wymagany jest komputer lub tablet z funkcją obsługi piórem. Pióro może być dostępne do nabycia osobno.
[4] Według niezależnych badań przeprowadzonych przez CyberRatings.org, Microsoft Edge oferuje najwyżej ocenianą ochronę przed złośliwym oprogramowaniem oraz phishingiem, w porównaniu do Chrome i innych popularnych przeglądarek działających w systemie Windows 10 i 11. Raport z ochrony przed phishingiem: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLycn Raport z ochrony przed złośliwym oprogramowaniem: https://query.prod.cms.rt.microsoft.com/cms/api/am/binary/RWLip6
[5] Subskrypcja do nabycia osobno.