Mniej prądu,więcej świeżości!

Mniej prądu,
więcej świeżości!

Poznaj nowe lodówki LG side by side z technologią
Door-in-Door™ oraz InstaView Door-in-Door™,
dzięki którym zmniejszysz zużycie energii, a przechowywane produkty zachowają świeżość jeszcze dłużej.

Poznaj zalety lodówek LG InstaView Door-in-Door™

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Poznaj zalety lodówek LG Door-in-Door™

SPRAWDŹ SZCZEGÓŁY

Poznaj lodówki LG
z technologią InstaView Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™

Lodówkę InstaView Door-in-Door™ wyposażono w elegancki szklany panel. Wystarczy w niego dwa razy zapukać, aby włączyć światło i zajrzeć do komory łatwego dostępu bez otwierania drzwi, redukując straty zimnego powietrza i utrzymując świeżość przechowywanych produktów na dłużej.

InstaView Door-in-Door™/pl/images/RF/Features/GSX961MCCZ_InstaView-DID_open_5112018_D.jpg
InstaView Door-in-Door™/pl/images/RF/Features/GSX961MCCZ_InstaView-DID_open_5112018_D.jpg

Łatwy dostęp do ulubionych produktów

Innowacyjny szklany panel w lodówce InstaView Door-in-Door™ umożliwia zajrzenie do wnętrza bez potrzeby otwierania drzwi. Wystarczy dwa razy w niego zapukać, by uzyskać dostęp do ulubionych produktów.

Redukcja strat zimnego powietrza nawet o 41%

Zaglądaj do lodówki LG InstaView Door-inDoor™ bez potrzeby otwierania drzwi i zatrzymaj zimne powietrze w środku.
*Na podstawie testów Intertek na modelach SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC i LFX3194ST/02 według wewnętrznych procedur LG. Dane dla czasu otwarcia lodówki przez 10 sekund. Wyniki mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i czasu otwarcia drzwi.

System wytwarzania lodu SpacePlus™1

System wytwarzania lodu SpacePlus™

Wmontowany w drzwi lodówki smukły dyspenser lodu pozostawia więcej miejsca w jej wnętrzu.

<br><br><br>Nowa generacja technologii <br>Door-in-Door™3

Nowa generacja technologii
Door-in-Door™

Door-in-Door™ zmienia się w InstaView Door-in-Door™. Dzięki technologii InstaView Door-in-Door™ nie musisz otwierać drzwi, aby zajrzeć do środka. Wystarczy dwa razy zapukać w szklany panel, by oświetlić jej wnętrze i sprawdzić co jest w środku bez straty zimnego powietrza.

Poznaj lodówki LG
z technologią Door-in-Door™

System wytwarzania lodu SpacePlus™1

ŁATWIEJSZY DOSTĘP
do 600 litrów MEGAPOJEMNOŚCI

600 litrów megapojemności umożliwia lepszą organizację i mądrzejsze przechowywanie żywności w lodówce. Możesz do niej włożyć wszystko, czego potrzebujesz.

<br><br><br><br>Nowa wersja rozwiązania <br>Door-in-Door™3

Nowa wersja rozwiązania
Door-in-Door™

Funkcja Door-in-Door™ ułatwia dostęp do napojów i przekąsek. Dzięki zaawansowanej wąskiej ramie rozwiązania Door-in-Door™ zyskujesz o 9% więcej miejsca wewnątrz i dodatkowe półki — kolejny sposób na organizację przechowywania. Straty zimnego powietrza są mniejsze nawet o 46,5% (według testów firmy Intertek).

Wewnętrzny zbiornik <br>na wodę do kostkarki1

Wewnętrzny zbiornik
na wodę do kostkarki

Lodówka nie wymaga podłączenia do bieżącej wody aby zasilać kostkarkę. Takie rozwiązanie nie wymaga angażowania w podłączenie hydraulika oraz pozwala na postawienie lodówki w dowolnym miejscu kuchni.

 