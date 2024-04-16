We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Best Bluetooth Speakers To Purchase
June, 2024
Do you happen to host a lot of gatherings at your place and plan on blasting trending songs? Or are you organizing a special dinner night for your spouse and want to play some romantic music in the background? No matter your occasion, music will always help set the mood and the best Bluetooth speaker is what you need.
Experience music more intensely by feeling the beat, drums, bass, and every instrument of your favorite song. Once you get a hold on the best speakers, you and your family will love having mini parties at home while listening to your best-loved playlists.
When searching for top-notch Bluetooth speakers, we suggest taking a look at our best selection of portable Bluetooth speakers, specifically the LG XBOOM Go. With just one look, you’ll understand why this speaker is the perfect option for you!
Continue reading this article to discover this speaker’s unique features.
Features of the Best Bluetooth Portable Speakers
1. All-Round Sound
Have you ever been in a situation where you were listening to music while doing your chores and noticed that as you moved away from the speaker, the sound became less and less? It can be quite frustrating, especially when music is the only thing keeping you motivated throughout the day.
The LG XBOOM Go speaker stands out for its impressive 360-degree sound, ensuring that your favorite tunes fill the room and uplift your mood. Its sound effortlessly fills every corner of the room, blessing each inch with quality.
2. Portability
f you're looking to take your immersive sound and music experience on the go, the LG XBOOM Go speakers are the ideal choice for you. Without compromising on your comfort, you can easily carry and secure them to anything using the attached strap.
There are many scenarios in which you’ll need to carry music with you; Imagine wanting to exercise outdoors with your friends, and needing music to energize and create the right mood. Now, you can effortlessly attach your LG Bluetooth portable speaker to a bench or even the monkey bars commonly found in playgrounds. This way, you can play your favorite music loudly while doing leg lunges, squats, sit-ups, and the challenging plank.
With this strap, you can easily secure the speaker to any surface, allowing you to enjoy your workout wherever you are.
3. Long Battery Life
What is a portable speaker if it doesn’t have a long battery life? All of LG’s portable speakers, including the LG XBOOM Go series, are designed with batteries that can last for hours, so you won’t have to worry about them shutting down suddenly and disrupting your experience.
These speakers provide up to six hours of continuous music, allowing your kids and their friends to enjoy the birthday party you’re hosting for as long as they want to dance. You can play the new song you're hooked on and repeat it as much as you want. When the battery runs out, you'll have memorized the song lyrics like the back of your hand; when the battery runs out, you’ll have memorized the song lyrics like the back of your hand.
4. Splash Proof
When we say kids’ party, we know there’s a very high chance a pool or an inflatable pool will be in the mix. As your kids are enjoying the party, jumping in the pool and splashing water everywhere, you can comfortably watch all this unfold without having to worry about moving your LG speakers to a safer place, because these speakers are waterproof!
Once you secure yourself an LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth portable speaker, you’ll love listening to music around the pool and continue to have fun at your party without worrying about accidental drink spills.
5. Bluetooth Streaming
With a Bluetooth streaming feature, you can now wirelessly connect your phone or any other compatible device to the LG XBOOM Go speakers and play your favorite songs.
Even in a party with people of different tastes in music, the LG's XBOOM Go speaker will satisfy everyone, whether they prefer bubblegum pop from the early 2000s, 80s music, rock, or indie music. These speakers will ensure that everyone has fun.
6. AUX Connectivity
The XBOOM Go speakers from LG come with a 3.55mm jack that allows you to easily plug in your phone. With two convenient options; Bluetooth streaming or AUX connectivity, all you’ll have to do is just choose which connectivity option is easiest for you.
Buy and Tune In With LG’s Bluetooth Speakers
Grab yourself an LG XBOOM Go speaker to experience the joy of music like never before. Take your music with you wherever you go and effortlessly secure them on any surface using their convenient strap. Easily connect your phone to these speakers using an AUX cable or pair them via Bluetooth for a truly immersive listening experience.
Get your hands on an LG XBOOM Go Bluetooth speaker and indulge in the immersive music experience it will offer you.
With LG, life is good and music is great!
Life's Good, LG!