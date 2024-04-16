We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED VS. LED VS. IPS MONITORS: What is the difference?
21 Mar, 2024
It can be challenging as a programmer, graphic designer, or streamer to choose between OLED, LED, and IPS monitors. The cutting-edge evolution of monitor technology is evident in each display as they each carry unique functions.
The aim of this article is to clarify the differences and key features between these monitors, in order to help you make well considered decisions when buying a new monitor.
Different Types of Computer Monitors
There are various types of computer monitors, and to each its unique features and strength. However, the most common monitors are OLED, LED and IPS.
Generally, OLED monitors are known for their advanced color and contrast accuracy. LED monitors are famous for their durability and energy efficiency, and IPS monitors excel in wide viewing angles and exceptional color uniformity.
The choice between these monitors often depends on the user's specific needs, whether it's for gaming, graphic design, or general use.
What is an OLED Monitor?
OLED monitors, also known as “Organic Light Emitting Diodes” are revolutionary in display technology.
Instead of using a backlight like regular LCD screens, OLED screens have tiny organic lights that emit their own light. This means each pixel can light up on its own, making colors and contrast look exceptional. OLED monitors also have a sleek and modern design due to their slim silhouette.
What is a LED Monitor?
LED monitors are a type of LCD display that use a range of Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) positioned either behind the screen (backlit) or along the edges (edge-lit) to illuminate the pixels on the screen.
LED monitors are praised for their sharp images, vibrant colors, and high contrast. Additionally, they provide a wide dimming range, for better eye comfort. LED technology has become standard in monitors over the years, and they’re widely used in workplaces for their reliability.
What is an IPS Display?
IPS monitors, standing for “In-Plane Switching” offers a wide viewing angle and precise colors. These monitors utilize liquid crystals that are lined side by side to create vibrant colors.
They are designed to tackle the limitations of TN panels by letting the liquid crystals move sideways to create better viewing angles.
IPS monitors are the best choice for those who need precise and accurate colors like graphic designers and photographers.
OLED vs. LED
Consider your needs and requirements carefully when choosing between OLED and LED monitors. OLED displays offer sharp colors and high contrast, which are ideal for graphic designers and businesses.
Alternatively, LED displays offer superior brightness options and energy efficiency, making them ideal for everyday use and business needs.
LG PC Monitors
Whatever your profession is, LG offers a variety of monitors for your different needs, whether it’s for gaming or content creation. A standout model in their lineup is the LG 27UP850N-W, a 27-inch UHD 4K IPS monitor with many unique features as follow:
● Flawless Visuals
LG monitors offer exceptional visuals and vibrant colors, this is because they’re equipped with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and USB C. Making them ideal for content creators who require HDR content.
● High-Resolution
LG monitors have a resolution of 3840 X 2160 and cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum, making it an excellent choice for graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate colors.
● Latest Technology
Another unique feature that LG monitors have is AMD FreeSync™ technology that minimizes screen tearing and stuttering for fluid movement in high-resolution, fast-paced games.
● Efficient Connectivity
LG monitors also feature USB Type-C™ ports, offering 4K quality display along with seamless data transfer and device charging (up to 90W) through a single cable. thus, reducing cord clutter and enhancing efficiency.
● Best Gaming Experience
LG monitors improve gaming experience by supporting 4K HDR console gaming, offering good image and sound quality, and helping gamers with features like Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer.
Additionally, they can virtually transfer regular content into HDR-quality video on the screen, thus enhancing tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.
● Practical Design
The LG monitors have convenient, functional stands that allow flexible adjustment of the screen’s height, as well as tilt and rotate to achieve the ideal position for you.
What Is the Best PC Monitor?
Choosing between OLED, LED, and IPS monitors mainly depends on your requirements and budget. Familiarizing yourself with their different features can help you make the right choice. Check out LG monitors to learn more about the unique features you won't find in any other PC monitor!
Life's Good, LG!