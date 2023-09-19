We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Fridge Organization Tips for Ramadan
Febuary, 2024
An essential part of Ramadan preparations is organizing and maintaining a clean refrigerator; this will help preserve Food longer and maintain health and hygiene during fasting. If you are wondering “What is the best way to organize your fridge?” Here are valuable tips on effectively organizing your refrigerator and ensuring your Food remains fresh throughout Ramadan.
Tip 1: Keep Your Fridge Clean
A clean refrigerator is the cornerstone of kitchen hygiene and an essential practice for Ramadan. Therefore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends comprehensive steps to ensure your fridge remains spotless and safe:
1. Inspect and Remove
Fridge organization begins by inspecting for recalled or spoiled Food. If you find any, dispose of it immediately by placing it in a sealed bag in the garbage (this includes any food stored with or touching the recalled item).
2. Empty and Disassemble
Remove all items from your refrigerator to clean every surface, then take out shelving, drawers, and any other removable parts.
3. Cleaning Solutions
Use hot, soapy water to meticulously wash shelving, drawers, and all removable parts. Once washed, dry them with a clean towel before returning them to the refrigerator.
4. Interior Wipe Down
With the shelves removed, wipe the interior with hot, soapy water and follow up with a clean water rinse to remove any soap residue. Ensure the interior is dry before replacing the shelves and items.
5. Sanitization
After cleaning, use a solution of 1 tablespoon of liquid bleach in 1 gallon of water to sanitize the surfaces and kill any lingering bacteria.
6. Precautions for Reusable Containers
If any recalled food was stored in reusable containers, wash these thoroughly with hot, soapy water before using them again.
7. Temperature-Sensitive Items
Be cautious not to leave perishable foods out for more than two hours; this is especially important during Ramadan when you prepare the meals ahead of time.
8. Door and Non-Removable Parts
Remember to clean the insides of the doors and any drawers that cannot be removed; these areas can harbor bacteria and spills just as easily as the main compartment.
9. Container Wipe Down
Before returning food and drink containers to the fridge, wipe them down with hot, soapy water to remove any residues.
Tip 2: Keep Your Raw Food Organized and Fresh
Proper organization of raw foods in your refrigerator helps keep them fresh and prevents cross-contamination, especially during Ramadan! So.. What is the correct storage order in a refrigerator?
1. Lower Shelves: Strategic Placement
The lower shelves in your fridge are cooler, making them ideal for certain foods, such as:
● Ready-To-Eat Snacks
● Pre-cooked Food, such as Iftar and Suhoor leftovers
● Bread
● Fruits and Vegetables; only if no drawers were available
2. Drawers: For Specific Storing Requirements
Drawers are designed to store specific types of food under optimal conditions, such as:
● Meat and Poultry Drawer
● Produce Drawers/Crispers
● Cheese & Butter
3. Door(s): Ideal for Less Temperature-Sensitive Items
The door is the warmest part of the fridge, making it suitable for items that are less sensitive to temperature fluctuations, such as:
● Condiments and Preserves
● Pickled Products
Tip 3: Use Fridge Organizers
Maximizing the space in your refrigerator is essential, especially during Ramadan when you're likely to have a variety of foods that need to be stored efficiently.
Tip 4: Get the Most Out of Your Fridge Features
During Ramadan, your refrigerator becomes one of your most utilized appliances, crucial in food preservation and meal preparation. With advancements in technology, fridges like the LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ offer features that enhance convenience and ensure your Food remains fresh longer. Let's delve into how these features can benefit you during Ramadan:
1. About InstaView Door-in-Door™ Items
The LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ is a bottom freezer fridge designed with a mirrored glass panel that lights up with two knocks, allowing you to peek inside without opening the door. This innovative feature:
● Reduces Cold Air Loss
By seeing inside without opening the door, cold air loss is minimized by up to 41%, keeping your iftar leftovers fresh until reheated.
● Planning Convenience
Easily check your fridge's contents when planning your iftar meals, ensuring you utilize what you have efficiently.
2. Hygiene Fresh™ Technology
The Hygiene Fresh™ technology ensures the air inside your fridge is clean as follows:
● Eliminates Bacteria
Removes up to 99.999% of bacteria, keeping the air in your fridge clean.
● Minimizes Odors
Helps in reducing unwanted smells, ensuring your Food retains its natural aroma and taste.
● Preserves Freshness
This feature helps store fresh fruits, vegetables, and groceries and keep them longer, making it perfect for slower consumption during Ramadan.
3. Multi Air Flow
The LG fridge ensures even and fast cooling throughout with its Multi Air Flow system:
● Even Cooling
Air vents are distributed throughout the fridge, ensuring every corner is evenly cooled.
● Preserves Food Quality
Prevents mold and bacteria growth on iftar leftovers and maintains the texture of cool desserts like cheesecake and Muhallebi.
4. Utility Box
● The Utility Box feature offers an optimized space for defrosting and preserving; it is ideal for thawing meat or preserving cheese at the right temperature.
5. Smart ThinQ™
With the integration of Smart ThinQ™ technology:
● Remote Management
Control and monitor your fridge via smartphone, adjusting temperatures or setting Express Freeze even when you're not home.
● Food Safety Alerts
Receive alerts about the status of your suhoor or iftar leftovers, helping you decide when it's time to dispose of spoiled items.
Final Tip: Five-Minute Fridge Organization
Before heading out for grocery shopping, spend five minutes clearing out your fridge to prevent overcrowding; this ensures you don't push older items to the back, reducing waste and keeping everything within sight and reach.
Follow the fridge organization tips we provided in this article and enjoy great iftars with your family during Ramadan with the best refrigerator organization tips.
