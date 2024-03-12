On the back of the fridge or beneath it, you’ll find the fridge coils, which are made of metal tubes and are responsible for cooling the fridge. Before you start cleaning, gather a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment, a long-handled brush, and a microfiber cloth.

To begin, remove any loose dust or dirt using the brush attachment. Then, use the long-handled brush to remove stubborn dirt. After that, clean the coils using the vacuum cleaner’s brush attachment. As a final step, wipe the coils with a microfiber cloth for optimal cleanliness.