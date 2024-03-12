We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to clean your Fridge?
February 28, 2024
Envision this: You head to the kitchen in the morning, craving some juice, only to face an unpleasant odor the moment you open the fridge, ruining your appetite completely. It's quite obvious that no one likes unpleasant smells, sticky fridge shelves, or spills gone dry. But we understand that it can be easy sometimes to overlook your fridge's cleanliness when you have a busy schedule.
In this article we will walk you through how to easily clean and keep your fridge fresh. Before we start, you need to know why keeping your fridge clean is important.
Cleaning Your Fridge: Why Does It Matter?
You can rest assured that a monthly cleaning of your fridge is unnecessary; however, we strongly advise you to clean it every few months. The following reasons underscore our recommendation:
1. Food Safety
Throwing away rotten and expired food lowers the risk of cross-contamination, inhibits bacterial growth, and maintains freshness for safe consumption.
2. Preventing Odors
One cannot easily overlook spoiled and spilled food; because they carry unpleasant odors. Therefore, regular cleaning of your refrigerator is crucial to maintain a fresh scent. If you intend to store strong smelling foods, please exercise caution regarding the cleanliness of your fridge: their odor can spread to other items, compromising not just their smell but also their taste.
3. Energy Efficiency
If the fridge’s interior surfaces, coils, and vents are dirty, they can strain the compressor, causing it to use more energy to maintain the cool temperature. Unlike when they’re clean, energy consumption is kept at a minimum and desired temperature is maintained.
4. Performance and Longevity
If you clean your fridge regularly then you can avoid dealing with technical issues such as blocked drain lines and reduced airflow and this can help improve the fridges performance and increase its lifespan.
5. Visibility
Cleaning your fridge and getting rid of spoiled items help you recognize its contents much easier, so you notice which items you need to buy next.
How to Clean Your Fridge in Few Easy Steps
1. Empty the Fridge
Start by getting rid of spoiled and expired food to empty the fridge.
2. Unplug the Fridge
Make sure to unplug your fridge before cleaning to avoid electrical issues and maintain the safety of yourself and home.
3. Remove Shelves and Drawers
Soak all shelves, drawers and bins in warm soapy water to loosen any dirt.
4. Clean the Interior
Gently scrub the interior using a sponge or cloth dipped in warm water and dish soap. Clean the walls and door compartments thoroughly and remove any spills or stains. If you face any stubborn stain, mix baking soda with water and apply it to the stain, let it sit for few minutes, then scrub it off.
5. Clean the Gasket
Make sure to wipe away dirt and debris accumulated on the gasket which is the rubber seal around the fridge door with a cloth soaked in warm soapy water.
6. Clean the Coils
On the back of the fridge or beneath it, you’ll find the fridge coils, which are made of metal tubes and are responsible for cooling the fridge. Before you start cleaning, gather a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment, a long-handled brush, and a microfiber cloth.
To begin, remove any loose dust or dirt using the brush attachment. Then, use the long-handled brush to remove stubborn dirt. After that, clean the coils using the vacuum cleaner’s brush attachment. As a final step, wipe the coils with a microfiber cloth for optimal cleanliness.
7. Clean the Vents
Fridge vents, which are the small openings on the back wall or top of the fridge compartment, help with the airflow within the refrigerator and provide proper cold air circulation to different compartments in the fridge. In case they are blocked then the cooling process will be disturbed, leading to uneven temperatures.
To avoid such a case where the vents are blocked with dirt, dust or food particles, you’ll need to remove debris from the vent opening using a soft brush such as an old toothbrush. Then soak any removable vent parts in warm soapy water. Wipe the vents using a dampened microfiber cloth or sponge with a mixture of detergent and warm water.
8. Clean the Exterior
Wipe the doors, handles, and control panel using a damp cloth, then dry these parts with a dry cloth.
9. Clean the Shelves and Drawers
After soaking the shelves and drawers in warm soapy water, wipe them clean with a sponge then let them dry before putting them back in the fridge.
10. Plug the Fridge Back
Once you’ve ensured everything is dried completely and assembled correctly, you may add your food back in the fridge and plug the power back on.
