How To Clean Your Solo Microwave
February 28, 2024
Say you are heating your food after a long day at work using your microwave, and as soon as it beeps, you rush to move the bowl out, but you accidentally spill some food on its tray. You groan, not wanting to clean but rather enjoy your dish. So, you ignore the spill and move on with your day.
Has this happened to you or your family members before? You end up with a dirty microwave that smells bad causing you to lose your appetite. Continue reading this article to learn how to clean your microwave, discover what makes the solo microwaves from LG specifically easy to clean, and explore the features that make them the best in the market.
How to Clean Microwaves
Now that you set up some time to clean your microwave, here’s what you need:
● A clean, damp sponge.
● A microwave-safe bowl.
● Two cups of water.
● Dishwashing soap.
● Two clean, dry cloths.
● An all-purpose kitchen cleaner.
● Half a cup of lemon juice.
And here’s how to clean your microwave faster:
1. Clean recent spills and remove recent crumbs using the damp sponge.
2. Place the bowl in the microwave after filling it with two cups of water.
3. Heat the water in the oven until it boils and steam comes out.
4. If the microwave smells bad, add half a cup of lemon juice to a bowl of water before placing it in the microwave.
5. Let the steam of the water loosen food particles for five minutes, then remove the older spills and crumbs.
6. Remove the bowl and the microwave tray. Wash the latter and let it dry before placing it back in its place.
7. Use a damp cloth to wipe the inside.
8. Spray the outside of your microwave with a kitchen cleaner and wipe it clean.
Cleaning Your Solo Microwave
Cleaning your LG solo microwave is no different. All solo microwaves from LG are designed to be super easy to clean, thanks to the following features:
● Stable Turntable
If your microwave doesn't have a stable turntable, you need to be careful every time you place or remove your plate in the microwave. One wrong move and you can spill much of your food.
LG is dedicated to providing you with comfort and convenience, offering you a solo microwave with a stable turntable that doesn’t make placing your bowl on it an adventure.
● Smaller Size, Larger Capacity
LG’s solo microwaves are small in size, so you can comfortably place them in your kitchen wherever you see fit. But don’t underestimate its small size for its big capacity. So, rest assured that whatever plate you have in hand will fit easily inside.
You may wonder, what does this have to do with easy cleaning?
When placing a plate in a small microwave that has a big capacity, the plate will sit perfectly on the turntable leaving littlespace for it to slip on the left and right.
The large capacity, small size, and stable turntable ensure you have no food spills to clean from the first place!
● EasyClean Technology
With the EasyClean technology, the turntable is designed to be 99.99% antibacterial, making it super easy to clean no matter how stubborn the spills and crumbs seem.
Cooking Features of LG Solo Microwaves
1. Steaming
LG solo microwaves make it easy to steam your favorite vegetables quickly so you can enjoy a healthy snack, leaving you with no excuse to be lazy and snack on a bag of chips.
2. Fermentation
The LG solo microwaves also feature low-temperature cooking, making it easier to prepare homemade yogurt to accompany your snacks and main dishes.
If you care about eating organic food then LG's solo microwaves are a must-have.
3. Even Heating and Defrosting
Have you had days when you came home after work, feeling exhausted and worried about preparing dinner? With LG's solo microwaves, you don’t have to worry anymore. It can defrost any frozen ingredient you need, saving you time that would have been spent on waiting for the food to defrost.
With LG's solo microwaves, there's no need to take out that patty or chicken from the fridge hours before you need it. Easily, you can heat up your leftovers whenever you don't feel like cooking. Your LG solo microwave will heat the food evenly so that every bite is just as delicious as the last.
Solo Microwaves: Easy Cooking and Cleaning
Is your schedule usually busy? Do you not have enough time to cook and clean? Are you in dire need of home appliances to make life much easier and comfortable?
LG is exactly what you need!
Invest in a solo microwave from LG and seamlessly enjoy its features that are easy to clean, help you heat your food evenly, and defrost and steam any item in no time. You’ll spend less time cleaning and cooking with LG solo microwave and you’ll focus more on the things you love and enjoy!
Life's Good, LG!