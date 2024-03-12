Now that you set up some time to clean your microwave, here’s what you need:

● A clean, damp sponge.

● A microwave-safe bowl.

● Two cups of water.

● Dishwashing soap.

● Two clean, dry cloths.

● An all-purpose kitchen cleaner.

● Half a cup of lemon juice.

And here’s how to clean your microwave faster:

1. Clean recent spills and remove recent crumbs using the damp sponge.

2. Place the bowl in the microwave after filling it with two cups of water.

3. Heat the water in the oven until it boils and steam comes out.

4. If the microwave smells bad, add half a cup of lemon juice to a bowl of water before placing it in the microwave.

5. Let the steam of the water loosen food particles for five minutes, then remove the older spills and crumbs.

6. Remove the bowl and the microwave tray. Wash the latter and let it dry before placing it back in its place.

7. Use a damp cloth to wipe the inside.

8. Spray the outside of your microwave with a kitchen cleaner and wipe it clean.