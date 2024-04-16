When life gets messy and dusty, a good vacuum cleaner can save the day! It can't be denied that vacuum cleaners are important in every household, and If you've recently moved to a new place and haven't had the chance to clean it yet, then it's nearly impossible to tidy up your new house without a good vacuum cleaner.

There are various types of vacuum cleaners with different functions, and picking the right one can be a challenge. Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as just going to the market and buying the first one you see. You need to carefully assess and understand the different types of vacuum cleaners before making your decision.

Luckily, with the LG vacuum cleaner buying guide, you can get the help you need to choose the best vacuum cleaner.

Different Types of Vacuum Cleaner

Once you familiarize yourself with the different types of vacuums, you won't feel stressed when shopping. With LG’s guide, you won't even need to go to the store. Once you've chosen the right vacuum, you can find it on our website and make your purchase online from your preferred supplier.

● Cordless Vacuum Cleaners

Cordless vacuum cleaners don’t need to be plugged in, making it easier to cover all spaces around your house without a hassle. LG offers the best cordless vacuum cleaner with top-notch functions, the best part is you can purchase it online with one click.

Now, it's easier to keep your house dust and pet hair-free with cordless vacuum cleaner as they come equipped with an anti-tangle brush, built-in brush, and inverter motor.

● Drum Vacuum Cleaners

If you have a large home, then drum vacuums are the best option for you. They are comparatively larger in size than cordless stick vacuums, are equipped with powerful suction and can be used multiple times before needing to be emptied, ensuring optimal cleanliness for your large home.

With LG, you can purchase a drum vacuum cleaner with a 21-liter dust capacity and a 2,000-watt maximum power.

● Bagless Vacuum Cleaners

A bagless vacuum cleaner, as the name implies, does not utilize a replaceable dust bag. Instead, it employs a cup or chamber to store the dirt, which can be easily emptied and cleaned as necessary. Cleaning the canister of a bagless vacuum cleaner is a hassle-free task, and these vacuums are known for their powerful suction capabilities.

The LG bagless vacuum cleaner is equipped with an EPA 11 filter that prevents dust from escaping into the air. You can rest assured that your home will remain clean and your air fresh.

What to Consider When Looking for a Vacuum

Now that you are familiar with the different types of vacuums, you are probably asking yourself, they all have good features, but which one should I choose? There are several factors to consider when making the right choice:

● Your Home Size

Cordless vacuum cleaners are lightweight and flexible, making them the best choice for larger homes.

On the other hand, if you're seeking a vacuum with a larger capacity and prefer not to frequently empty the dust bag, then a drum vacuum cleaner is an excellent option for you.

● The Type of Floor You Will Be Cleaning

You'll need a vacuum that can easily handle both bare floors and carpets as well as be versatile with attachments suitable for various flooring. With LG's vacuums, this won't be a problem; all our vacuums are designed to provide maximum convenience and are suitable for cleaning all types of flooring.

Do you Own a Pet?

If you own pets, you understand the stress of keeping your home clean from accumulated fur and the importance of regularly vacuuming your space. However, it can be tiring to take out the vacuum cleaner daily for cleaning, which is why we recommend purchasing an easy-to-use vacuum cleaner.