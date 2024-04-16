We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ | Smart Inverter Compressor + 1Door Fridge 13.6 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ| Smart Inverter Compressor
1Door Fridge 13.6 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ| Smart Inverter Compressor
1Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ | Smart Inverter Compressor
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1850 x 673
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
Finish (Door)
Option
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Larder & Freezer
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Option
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
Option
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Yes (Upper +Back LED)
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes (4)
Vegetable Box
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
81
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
595 x 1850 x 673
Product Weight (kg)
74
SUMMARY
Dimension (mm)
Key Spec
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1850 x 673
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
Finish (Door)
Option
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Larder & Freezer
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Option
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Linear Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
Yes (LED, UPPER)
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
89
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
595 x 1850 x 673
Product Weight (kg)
82
What people are saying
