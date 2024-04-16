1Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ | Smart Inverter Compressor + 1Door Fridge 13.6 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ| Smart Inverter Compressor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LF131BB.LD141BB

bundle model
Products in this Bundle: 2
LG One Door Refrigerator LD141BBSIT

LD141BBSIT

1Door Fridge 13.6 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ| Smart Inverter Compressor
LG One Door Refrigerator LF131BBSIT

LF131BBSIT

1Door Freezer 11.4 S.Cu.Ft | ThinQ | Smart Inverter Compressor

Sealing in Freshness with a Seamless Design

Every inch of this new freezer is designed to bring elegance and enhanced function to your kitchen.
One image shows an open freezer filled with produce and cold air blowing throughout
Total No Frost

Fuss Less with Frostless Technology

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

Dimension (mm)

LD141BBSIT-V1
Capacity
13.6 Cu.Ft
Dimension (WxDxH)
595 x 1850 x 673
Main technology
LINEAR Cooling
Additional benefit
Multi Air Flow

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1850 x 673

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

Finish (Door)

Option

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Larder & Freezer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Option

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Option

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Yes (Upper +Back LED)

Shelf_Tempered Glass

Yes (4)

Vegetable Box

Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

81

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1850 x 673

Product Weight (kg)

74

Dimension (mm)

LF131BBSIT-V1
Capacity
11.4 Cu.Ft
Dimension (WxDxH)
595 x 1850 x 673
Main technology
LINEAR Cooling™
Additional benefit
Multi Air Flow

Key Spec

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1850 x 673

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

Finish (Door)

Option

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Larder & Freezer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Option

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Yes (LED, UPPER)

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Packing Weight (kg)

89

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

595 x 1850 x 673

Product Weight (kg)

82

What people are saying

