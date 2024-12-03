Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X

PTLS32HVDM.SNH5

Key Features

  • Knock Twice & See Inside
  • Refresh Your Dispenser Nozzle Every Day
  • Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
  • High Power with Front-Firing Speaker
  • DTS Virtual:X
  • 4.1 ch
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front View

LS32HVDMLV

25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
front view with sub woofer and rear up-firing speaker

SNH5

LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
A video shows a woman approach her InstaView refrigerator and knock twice. The interior lights up and she can see the contents of her fridge without opening the door. The view zooms in to focus on the drinks in the door and then zooms out to see the woman from behind as she opens the door and grabs a drink.
InstaView™ ThinQ™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see 23% more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™ ThinQ™.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

  • DTS Virtual:X

     

    DTS Virtual:X

    Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

  • 4.1 ch Surround System

     

    4.1 ch Surround System

    For the premium home theater experience

  • AI Sound Pro

     

    AI Sound Pro  

    Audio optimized for all your entertainment

  • TV Sound Sync

    TV Sound Sync

    Quality sound for quality entertainment

SUMMARY

Storage Volume Total (L)
756
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 913
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Door Cooling+
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

150

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

140

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

Yes (Door-in-Door)

InstaView

Yes

LINEAR Cooling

No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

Internal

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

Matte Black PCM

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Egg Tray

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

Key Spec

Number of Channels

4.1

Output Power

600 W

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

90 W

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

4

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1

Number of Speakers

5 EA

Output Power

600 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

14.7 kg

Main

6.6 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

