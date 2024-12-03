We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor + LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
-
25.5 Cu.Ft, Side By Side Refrigerator, Platinum Silver Color, InstaView, Hygiene Fresh+, Inverter Linear Compressor
-
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
SUMMARY
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
-
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)
-
7.3
-
Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)
-
18.2
-
Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
33
-
Storage Volume Freezer (L)
-
207
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
516
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
-
756
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
798
-
Depth without handle (mm)
-
913
-
Packing Weight (kg)
-
150
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
913 x 1790 x 913
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
140
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
-
Yes
-
Deodorizer
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes (Door-in-Door)
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
LINEAR Cooling
-
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Freezer Light
-
Top LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
Internal
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes (Spaceplus)
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Cube & Crushed Ice
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
-
Matte Black PCM
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Refrigerator Light
-
Top LED
-
Egg tray/Egg basket
-
Egg Tray
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
3
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)
-
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
600 W
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
90 W
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Output Power
-
600 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
14.7 kg
-
Main
-
6.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
