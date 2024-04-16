Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X + LG XBOOM RNC7

LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X + LG XBOOM RNC7

SNH5.RNC7

LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X + LG XBOOM RNC7

front view
Products in this Bundle: 2
front view with sub woofer and rear up-firing speaker

SNH5

LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
RNC7

RNC7

LG XBOOM RNC7
  • DTS Virtual:X

     

    DTS Virtual:X

    Powerful and more realistic audio entertainment

  • 4.1 ch Surround System

     

    4.1 ch Surround System

    For the premium home theater experience

  • AI Sound Pro

     

    AI Sound Pro  

    Audio optimized for all your entertainment

  • TV Sound Sync

    TV Sound Sync

    Quality sound for quality entertainment

A low angle view of the left side of LG XBOOM against a purple background. The XBOOM light are also purple.
LG XBOOM RNC7

The All-in-One for Bold Party Sound

A Super Bass Boost, and other fun features deliver big, powerful beats that take the party atmosphere up a notch.
Key Spec

Number of Channels

4.1

Output Power

600 W

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Yes

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

Yes

Standard

Yes

POWER

Power Off Consumption (Main)

0.5 W ↓

Power Consumption (Main)

90 W

ACCESSORY

Optical Cable

Yes

Remote Control

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

Dolby Digital

Yes

DTS Digital Surround

Yes

DTS Virtual:X

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Yes

Bluetooth Version

4

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Optical

1

USB

1

CONVENIENCE

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

- / Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

Main

990 x 97 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

191 x 386 x 318 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

4.1

Number of Speakers

5 EA

Output Power

600 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Yes

CEC (Simplink)

Yes

Pass-through

Yes

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

14.7 kg

Main

6.6 kg

Subwoofer

5.3 kg

PRODUCT FEATURES

Special EQ

(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)

Convenience

Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

Functions

DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync

File Format

(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

Speaker

System - 3Way 5Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Mid Unit - 3"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer) - 8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω

Connections

USB (2 input)
Optical input
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)

Power Supply

Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

Dimension:(W x H x D) mm

Main: 330 x 785 x 344mm

Net Weight: (Kg)

Net: 16Kg

Gross Weight: (Kg)

Gross: 19Kg

What people are saying

