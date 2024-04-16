We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X + LG XBOOM RNC7
-
LG Sound Bar SNH5, 4.1ch, 600W with High Power Design, DTS Virtual:X
-
LG XBOOM RNC7
Key Spec
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Output Power
-
600 W
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
All Spec
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Yes
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0.5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
90 W
ACCESSORY
-
Optical Cable
-
Yes
-
Remote Control
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Version
-
4
-
HDMI In
-
1
-
HDMI Out
-
1
-
Optical
-
1
-
USB
-
1
CONVENIENCE
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
- / Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
990 x 97 x 125 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
191 x 386 x 318 mm
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
4.1
-
Number of Speakers
-
5 EA
-
Output Power
-
600 W
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Yes
-
Pass-through
-
Yes
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
14.7 kg
-
Main
-
6.6 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
5.3 kg
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
Special EQ
-
(Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo)
-
Convenience
-
Repeat 1/All
Juke Box
Suffle
Skip/Scan - Fwd/Rev
USB Copy/direct recording
Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)
Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Party Strobe (App 용)
File/Folder search with music playing
Fota
Auto Music Play (Move&Play) (Android/iOS)
Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)
-
Functions
-
DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App)
Multi Juke box / DJ Pad / Auto DJ
Vocal effects, Voice canceller, Key changer
Sound Sync
-
File Format
-
(MP3/WMA) ID3 Tag Display
Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Speaker
-
System - 3Way 5Speaker
Tweeter Unit - 2"x2
Mid Unit - 3"x2
Woofer Unit - 8"
Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer) - 8Ω / 4Ω / 6Ω
-
Connections
-
USB (2 input)
Optical input
Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
Bluetooth (4.0)
-
Power Supply
-
Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz
-
Dimension:(W x H x D) mm
-
Main: 330 x 785 x 344mm
-
Net Weight: (Kg)
-
Net: 16Kg
-
Gross Weight: (Kg)
-
Gross: 19Kg
