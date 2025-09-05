Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
98 Inch LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 Pro webOS24 2024 120 HZ + LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV

98UT90006LA.43LM63
Key Features

  • Maximum wide immersion from an ultra big display
  • Fully optimized picture and sound with the alpha 8 AI Processor 4K
  • Breathtaking color and detail with 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Dynamic color Enhancer
  • Virtual Surround Plus
  • Dolby Audio
Products in this Bundle: 2

43LM6370PVA

LG LM63 43 inch FHD TV

Front view of LG UHD TV, 98UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98UT90006LA

98 Inch LG UHD UT90 4K Smart TV AI Magic remote HDR10 Pro webOS24 2024 120 HZ

A vibrantly colored, square-shaped tunnel getting gradually narrower towards the back, displayed on an LG UHD TV.

Expand your view of every clear detail

All-new Ultra HD brings vibrancy to every color on a breathtakingly large display.

*Screen image simulated.

Full HD

A new level of Full HD

LG Full HD TVs deliver more accurate images with stunning resolution and vivid color.

This image is a dense natural forest where a river flows in the middle of Top View. This is an image that describes FHD.

Key Spec

Display Type

FHD

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

All Spec

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

AUDIO

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes (Optical Output or HP Support Model)

Audio Codec

AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

ThinQ

Ready

Home Dashboard

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

CONNECTIVITY

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Rear)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

L-con

Power Cable

Yes (TV Detached)

BROADCASTING

Analog TV Reception

Yes

POWER

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, HDR Effect, (ISF) Expert (Bright Room), (ISF) Expert (Dark Room))

Key Spec

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1258 x 110.4

TV Weight without Stand

61.2

ACCESSIBILITY

Gray Scale

Yes

High Contrast

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2395 x 1633 x 285

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1258 x 110.4

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

2182 x 1358 x 464.6

TV Stand (WxD)

1826 x 464.6

TV Weight without Stand

61.2

TV Weight with Stand

65.1

Packaging Weight (Overseas)

103.0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

800 x 400

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Audio Output

40W

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 channel

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

WOW Orchestra

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

GAMING

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

HGIG Mode

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Picture Pro

Yes

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Auto Calibration

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Basic, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

Picture Processor

α8 AI Processor 4K

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

SMART TV

Always Ready

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Home Hub

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Works with Apple Home

Yes (Sudan, Syria and Iran are not supported)

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

Analog TV Reception

Yes

