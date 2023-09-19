About Cookies on This Site

LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ

65QNED916QA

(2)
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.

Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.

'Precision Dimming Pro &
Ultra Contrast

'Advanced dimming technology, with deep learning algorithms and close to a thousand individual dimming blocks, creates a more natural on-screen image with sharper contrast and enhanced brightness while minimizing halo effect.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colorful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

100% Color Volume

LG QNED's certified color reproduction technology delivers rich colors that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.

A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.

There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.

100% Color Consistency

Thanks to the TV's advanced color technology, colors can be seen without distortion even when viewed from wide angles.

On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.

*QNED90 (86") features Precision Dimming Pro .
*QNED90 (75", 65") features Precision Dimming Pro.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*QNED99/95/91/85 feature 100% Color Volume.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*QNED 99/95/91 feature 100% Color Consistency.

*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.

*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.
Ultra-large Screen

When we said big,
we meant it

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant QNED color in stunning 4K on an ultra-large screen.
A blue neon circuit moves around on blue glacier image. The camera zooms out and shows this blue glacier within TV screen. The TV is placed in a wide living room with blue background.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor

We're fine-tuning your viewing experience

The α7 Gen5 AI Processor uses deep-learning algorithms to offer an enhanced viewing experience.

AI Picture Pro

The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic vivid maximize depth of field and color expression for outstandingly lifelike images.
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

AI Sound Pro

Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.

*QNED91/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.

*QNED91/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*QNED99/95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.

*QNED91/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

There shows a list of graphic UIs of LG QNED home screen scrolling down. Scene changes to show TV placed in yellow living room.
ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart has never
been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalized alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.

Smart Assistant & Connectivity

Support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.


There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

Sports Alert

Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.

There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

My Profile

See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.

There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.

*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.

*QNED99/95/91 features hands-free voice control.

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.

*Service availability may differ by region or country.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

Always Ready

Even when the screen is off, LG QNED is ready to respond to your questions at a moment's notice. It can even display your photographs and other lifestyle content when you're not watching TV.

A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.

*QNED99/95/90 feature Always Ready.

A woman is looking at a purple sky. Her hair is slightly shaking.
True Cinema

Performance that steals
the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and sound across an even wider range of content while HDR10 Pro automatically improves contrast for greater clarity even in regular HDR content.

FILMMAKER MODE

View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

Alt text

*QNED99/95/91/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

An image of a robot in red lighting. It blinks eyes slowly.
Advanced Gaming

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.

Game Optimizer & Dashboard

Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.

An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

HGiG

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

Take gaming to the next level with support for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz, and VRR, ALLM, and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

*QNED99/91/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.

*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to support for AMD FreeSync Premium on LG QNED.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

*QNED99/91/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. Netflix logo and money heist and the Witcher. Prime Video logo and Without Remorse and The Wheel of Time. Livenow logo and mamamoo teaser image and OneUs teaser image. Apple TV plus logo and Foundation and Finch.
OTT Services

Home to all your favorite streams

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney . (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.

A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.
Eco Packaging

Just one more thing
to love about QNED

LG QNED's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.
65QNED916QA

LG QNED | 65 Inch | QNED91 series| Quantum Dot & NanoCell Technology |WebOS22 | ThinQ