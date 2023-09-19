About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG QNED 4K MiniLED Smart TV 75 inch Series 91 , a7 Gen5 4K Processor, HGiG & FreeSync for gaming

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG QNED 4K MiniLED Smart TV 75 inch Series 91 , a7 Gen5 4K Processor, HGiG & FreeSync for gaming

75QNED916QA

LG QNED 4K MiniLED Smart TV 75 inch Series 91 , a7 Gen5 4K Processor, HGiG & FreeSync for gaming

(1)
A front view of the LG QNED TV with infill image and product logo on
logo image of CES INNOVATION AWARDS.

CES 2022
Innovation Awards

LG QNED

Accessibility

Camera moves from a close-up of top of TV down to a close-up of front of TV. TV screen shows green aurora. Camera zooms out to show very wide living room area. The living room is gray overall and there shows a forest through window outside.
Ultra-large Screen

When we said big,
we meant it

Take your viewing to the next level with vibrant QNED color in stunning 4K on an ultra-large screen.
When we said big,<br>we meant it LEARN MORE
A blue neon circuit moves around on blue glacier image. The camera zooms out and shows this blue glacier within TV screen. The TV is placed in a wide living room with blue background.
α7 Gen5 AI Processor

We're fine-tuning your viewing experience

The α7 Gen5 AI Processor uses deep-learning algorithms to offer an enhanced viewing experience.
We're fine-tuning your viewing experience LEARN MORE
ThinQ AI & WebOS

Smart has never
been this simple

See how convenient TV can be with personalized alerts, recommendations, smart assistants, and more.
Smart has never <br> been this simple LEARN MORE
A woman is looking at a purple sky. Her hair is slightly shaking.
True Cinema

Performance that steals
the show

Enjoy a breathtakingly cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home with LG QNED.
Performance that steals <br> the show LEARN MORE
An image of a robot in red lighting. It blinks eyes slowly.
Advanced Gaming

So much more
power to play with

Upgrade your gaming setup with a next-level TV designed for ultimate next-gen gaming.
So much more <br> power to play with LEARN MORE
There are logos of streaming service platforms and matching footages right next to each logo. Netflix logo and money heist and the Witcher. Prime Video logo and Without Remorse and The Wheel of Time. Livenow logo and mamamoo teaser image and OneUs teaser image. Apple TV plus logo and Foundation and Finch.
OTT Services

Home to all your favorite streams

Easily enjoy content from the biggest streaming platforms directly on LG QNED.
Home to all your favorite streams LEARN MORE
A QNED packaging box is placed on pink, green background and there is grass growing and butterflies coming out from its inside.
Eco Packaging

Just one more thing
to love about QNED

LG QNED's packaging has been redesigned using single color printing and a recyclable box.
Quantum Dot meets NanoCell

See Pure Colors Even Richer

Experience color that's out of this world with the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell.

LEARN MORE
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

Mini LEDs

Mini lights, mega contrast

Thousands of tiny backlights fill the screen delivering sharp, bright images with incredible detail.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature MiniLEDs.
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.

'Precision Dimming Pro &
Ultra Contrast

'Advanced dimming technology, with deep learning algorithms and close to a thousand individual dimming blocks, creates a more natural on-screen image with sharper contrast and enhanced brightness while minimizing halo effect.

There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colorful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

100% Color Volume
LG QNED's certified color reproduction technology delivers rich colors that remain vivid and accurate even at high brightness levels.
LEARN MORE

A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.

There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.

*QNED99/95/91/85 feature 100% Color Volume.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

QNED2022

100% Color Consistency
Thanks to the TV's advanced color technology, colors can be seen without distortion even when viewed from wide angles.
LEARN MORE

On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.

*QNED 99/95/91 feature 100% Color Consistency.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

QNED2022

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*QNED90 (86") features Precision Dimming Pro .
*QNED90 (75", 65") features Precision Dimming Pro.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*QNED91/85/80 feature the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K.

There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.

AI Picture Pro
The perfect picture is closer than ever with AI Picture Pro. The upgraded AI 4K Upscaling and AI Tone Mapping enhance contrast and resolution for optimal detail, while Fore/Background Effect Enhancement and Dynamic vivid maximize depth of field and color expression for outstandingly lifelike images.
LEARN MORE
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.
*AI Picture Pro will not work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED91/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.

D-1

AI Sound Pro
Using deep-learning from audio data points, the processor recognizes voices, audio effects, and audio frequencies, allowing it to optimize sound based on the type of content you're watching for more immersive, spatial sound.
LEARN MORE
A TV screen shows a very bright Ferris wheel in night and there is a visual effect of sound on left and right side of a TV.
*QNED99/95 feature α9 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 7.1.2 up-mix.
*QNED91/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.

D-1

It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Service availability may differ by region or country.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.

BGW-D -1.jpg

Smart Assistant & Connectivity
Support for Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more make controlling your TV and connected devices quicker and more convenient than before.


LEARN MORE

There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.

*Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/91 features hands-free voice control.

D-3

Sports Alert
Don't miss out on the latest news from your favorite teams and leagues, even when watching other content with real-time updates and reminders for all the big games.
LEARN MORE

There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".

*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Service availability may differ by region or country.

D-2

My Profile
See only what you want to see with a customizable profile for every member of the family. Enjoy tailored content recommendations and quick access to your most frequently used apps.
LEARN MORE

There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.

*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.

There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.

Always Ready

Even when the screen is off, LG QNED is ready to respond to your questions at a moment's notice. It can even display your photographs and other lifestyle content when you're not watching TV.

A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*QNED99/95/90 feature Always Ready.

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro

The latest Dolby solutions bring you upgraded picture and sound across an even wider range of content while HDR10 Pro automatically improves contrast for greater clarity even in regular HDR content.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

FILMMAKER MODE
View movies exactly as the director intended with FILMMAKER MODE™. The mode preserves the original colors, settings, and frame rates to bring the director's original vision to you.

LEARN MORE

Alt text

*Support for FILMMAKER Mode may vary by country.

D-8

BG--D - 1 - 2.jpg

Game Optimizer & Dashboard
Game Optimizer keeps all of your gaming settings in one easy-to-use menu while the new Gaming Dashboard gives you quick access to your current settings.
LEARN MORE

An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.

D-9

HGiG
LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry to bring you the latest HDR games with utmost realism and immersion.

LEARN MORE

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR
Take gaming to the next level with support for Dolby Vision® HDR at 4K 120Hz, and VRR, ALLM, and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications, to reduce motion blur and ghosting and deliver smooth, synchronized graphics in high resolution.
LEARN MORE

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

*QNED99/91/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz and VRR.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Enjoy fast-paced gameplay with minimal tearing, stuttering, and input lag thanks to support for AMD FreeSync Premium on LG QNED.

There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.

Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*QNED99/91/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney . (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*Content on box may vary by model or country.
It must be between 4 and 40 characters

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body text can be up to 1000 characters.
Folding headline text can be up to 200 characters.
Body text can be up to 1000 characters.

Alt text

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
Print

All Spec

PLATFORM

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart TV

Number of CPUs

Quad

Main Processor (SoC)

α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

BLU Type

Mini LED

DISPLAY

Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Screen Size

75

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Color QNED / NanoCell

QNED

LCD (IPS, VA)

IPS

Color / Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color Pro

Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors

Yes

Contrast / Dimming

Precision Dimming Pro

Refresh Rate

Refresh Rate 120Hz

VIDEO AND PICTURE QUALITY

AI Picture Pro

AI Picture Pro

AI Upscaling

AI Upscaling

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR

Cinema HDR

Dolby Vision IQ - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

- / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)

HDR10 Pro - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

HLG - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)

Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)

FILMMAKER MODE™

Yes

Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

4K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB

- / Yes / - / -

2K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB

- / Yes / - / -

Motion Pro

Motion Pro

HEVC

4K@120p, 10bit

VP9 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

AV1 (Video Decoder)

4K@60p, 10bit

FreeSync Compatible

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre PQ & AI Game Sound)

Yes / Yes / Yes

Picture Mode

Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

AUDIO AND SOUND QUALITY

Speaker (Sound Output)

40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)

Channel

2.2ch

Direction

Down Firing

Simultaneous Audio Output(optic and HP output Jack output)

Yes

DOLBY ATMOS

Yes

AI Sound / Pro

AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Clear Voice Pro

Clear Voice Pro

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

WiSA Speakers

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Share

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

SoundBar Mode Control

Yes

TV Sound Mode Share

Yes

AI SMART FUNCTION

ThinQ

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes
(Arabic/Hebrew/Turkish)

Speech to Text

Yes

LG Voice Search

Yes

AI Home

Yes

AI Recommendation

Yes

Intelligent Edit

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes

Apple Homekit

Yes
(Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)

Screen Share

Yes

ThinQ App

Yes

Airplay2

Yes
(Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)

remote voice recognition

Yes

Next Picks

Yes
(Smart Tips only)

Magic Explorer

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Quick Access

Yes

Universal Control

Yes

360° VR Play

Yes

Related Content Search

Yes

Art Gallery

Yes

Apps (LG Store)

Yes

DIAL

Yes

Web Browser

Yes

TV On With Mobile

Yes

Wi-Fi TV On

Yes

Bluetooth Low Energy On

Yes

Network File Browser

Yes

Block access to harmful site

Yes

Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)

Yes

Hotel Mode

Yes

Sports Alert

Yes

Music Discovery

Yes

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (receive)

Family settings

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

USB

Yes

BROADCASTING

Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

Yes

Terrestrial

DVB-T2

Cable

DVB-C

Satellite

DVB-S2

Analog TV Reception

Yes

Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

Yes

Teletext Page

Yes(2000 page)

Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

Yes

[DVB] Subtitle

Yes

AD (Audio Description)

Yes

EPG (8days)

Yes
(Online EPG unavailable)

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

4 (Side)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

eARC / ARC (Audio Return Channel)

eARC (HDMI 3)

USB

1 (Rear) / 1 (Side)

LAN

Yes (Rear)

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat))

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

Yes (Side)

IR Blaster

Yes

Wifi

Yes (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Yes (V5.0)

POWER & GREEN

Power Supply

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

Energy saving Mode

Yes

Illuminance Green sensor

Yes

Energy Standard

Yes

ACCESSORY

Remote

MR22GN (NFC)

Battereis

Yes
(AA x 2EA)

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (TV Attached)

ADDITIONAL FEATURE

Auto Calibration

Yes

OSD Language

16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)

Time Machine (DVR)

Yes

Digital Recording

Yes

Analog DVR

Yes

Time Shift

Yes

Slim Bracket Compatible

Yes

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

What people are saying