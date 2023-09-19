LG QNED 4K MiniLED Smart TV 75 inch Series 91 , a7 Gen5 4K Processor, HGiG & FreeSync for gaming

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
See Pure Colors Even Richer
Mini lights, mega contrast
*The number of MiniLED blocks is based on the 86” QNED99 model.
*MiniLED size was calculated using LG's internal measurement standards.
'Precision Dimming Pro &
Ultra Contrast
There are two TV screens – one on left another on right. There are same images of a beautiful bunch of colorful flowers on black background on both TV. An image on left is a bit pale while an image on right is very vivid. There is a processor chip image on left bottom corner of a TV on right image.
A very colorful digital paint image is divided into two sector – on left is a less vivid image and on right is a more vivid image. On left bottom the text says 70% color volume and on right says 100% color volume.
There are two RGB color distribution graph in triangular pole shape. One on left is 70% color volume and one on right is 100% color volume that is fully distributed. The text between the two graphs says Bright and Dark. There is a Intertek certified logo right below.
*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.
*70% Color Volume refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
QNED2022
On left side, there is a front view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “Front” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area. On right side, there is a side view of QNED screen and there are jumble of rainbow colored balloons on screen. Text says “plus, minus 30 degree view” on top of TV. A middle part of screen is highlighted in separate circular area.
*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
QNED2022
*QNED90 (75", 65") features Precision Dimming Pro.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Ultra Contrast.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There is a close-up of a woman’s face on left and on right. On left seems darker and less clearer image and on right seems a brighter and clearer image of a woman’s face.
*QNED99/95 feature AI 8K Upscaling.
*QNED91/85/80 feature AI 4K Upscaling.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*QNED91/85/80 feature α7 Gen5 AI Processor and virtual surround 5.1.2 up-mix.
*Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
There are four logos displaced in order – Hey Google, alexa built-in, Works with Apple AirPlay, Works with Apple HomeKit.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
*Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
*Menus displayed may be different upon release.
*Support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit may vary by region.
*QNED99/95/91 features hands-free voice control.
There are Sports Alert graphic UI showing two sports team logos (Jungle King and Dragon) and the two buttons on the right that says “Watch” and “No Alert”. The tagline says "This is the score for the current sports channel".
*Service availability may differ by region or country.
There are pictograms of three users on LG Account - the names below each face are Max, Rachel, and David.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
*An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the homescreen will only display up to 10 profiles.
Always Ready
A TV screen shows a Tomorrow’s weather.
Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, & HDR 10 Pro
An image of a Game dashboard – its palette shows icons of game status, dark mode, App on App, Game optimizer, all settings, and user guide.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
An image shows a woman holding a gun, wearing a full-covered face mask. A left half of image is pale with less color, and right half of image is relatively more colorful.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
There is a red fighter plane and an image is divided into two – left half of image seems less colorful and slightly darker while right half of image is brighter and more colorful. On left top corner of image says Conventional and on right top corner is LG QNED Logo.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
AMD FreeSync Premium
There are two TVs – on the left shows a car racing game scene with a racing car. On the right also shows the same game scene but in a brighter and clearer picture display. On right top corner shows AMD FreeSync premium logo.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region. Separate subscription required for Disney . (c) 2022 Disney and its related entities.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Apple TV and/or select content may not be available in all regions.
*Apple TV requires a subscription.
*Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Conventional refers to LG UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
All Spec
Operating System (OS)
webOS Smart TV
Number of CPUs
Quad
Main Processor (SoC)
α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
BLU Type
Mini LED
Type
4K QNED MiniLED
Screen Size
75
Resolution
3840 x 2160
Color QNED / NanoCell
QNED
LCD (IPS, VA)
IPS
Color / Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color Pro
Color display bits / Billion Rich Colors
Yes
Contrast / Dimming
Precision Dimming Pro
Refresh Rate
Refresh Rate 120Hz
AI Picture Pro
AI Picture Pro
AI Upscaling
AI Upscaling
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
AI Brightness Control
Yes
HDR
Cinema HDR
Dolby Vision IQ - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
- / Yes / Yes / Yes(4K/2K)
HDR10 Pro - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
HLG - RF / HDMI / CP / USB (4K/2K)
Yes / Yes / Yes / Yes (4K/2K)
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
Dynamic Tone Mapping / Pro
Dynamic Tone Mapping
4K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB
- / Yes / - / -
2K HFR - RF / HDMI / CP / USB
- / Yes / - / -
Motion Pro
Motion Pro
HEVC
4K@120p, 10bit
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
FreeSync Compatible
Yes
HGIG Mode
Yes
Game Optimizer(VRR/ALLM/GameGenre PQ & AI Game Sound)
Yes / Yes / Yes
Picture Mode
Yes 9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
Speaker (Sound Output)
40W
(WF:20W, 10W per Channel)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AI Sound Pro
(Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
WiSA Speakers
Yes
LG Sound Sync
Yes
Sound Share
Yes
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
SoundBar Mode Control
Yes
TV Sound Mode Share
Yes
ThinQ
Yes
Intelligent Voice Recognition
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
(Excluding Iran, Sudan & Syria)
Screen Share
Yes
ThinQ App
Yes
Airplay2
-
Yes
-
-
-
-
Yes
(Smart Tips only)
Magic Explorer
Yes
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Quick Access
Yes
Universal Control
Yes
360° VR Play
Yes
Related Content Search
Yes
Art Gallery
Yes
Apps (LG Store)
Yes
DIAL
Yes
Web Browser
Yes
TV On With Mobile
Yes
Wi-Fi TV On
Yes
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Yes
Network File Browser
Yes
Block access to harmful site
Yes
Live Plus (ACR-based Bilateral Service)
Yes
Hotel Mode
Yes
Sports Alert
Yes
Music Discovery
Yes
Multi View
Yes
Room to Room Share
Yes (receive)
Family settings
Yes
Always Ready
Yes
USB
Yes
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
Terrestrial
DVB-T2
Cable
DVB-C
Satellite
DVB-S2
Analog TV Reception
Yes
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Yes
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
EPG (8days)
Yes
(Online EPG unavailable)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
(AA x 2EA)
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
Power Cable
Yes (TV Attached)
Auto Calibration
Yes
OSD Language
16 language
(English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Malayan, Vietnamese, Thai, Arabic, Kurdish, Afrikaans, Amharic, Hausa, Swahili, Farsi)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
