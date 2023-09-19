About Cookies on This Site

ULTRA LARGE SCREEN
An LG NanoCell TV against a black background. The TV shows a car driving in front of a low mountain range in water that reflects the vivid sky.

This Isn'T Just Big. It's Epic.

Discover an incredible level of immersion that simply can't be matched with a smaller screen.

A Massive Screen for Insane Immersion.

Total immersion takes on a whole new meaning with an 86-inch Ultra Large Screen TV. This insanely big display elevates everything you watch to maximize your viewing experience.

Real 8K

Magnificent Views in Breathtaking Detail.

An ultra large screen wouldn't be complete without an ultra-high-quality picture. With Real 8K, LG Ultra Large TVs look spectacular at every size, delivering vivid pictures for incredible immersion.

A man stood in front of an imposing view of a large waterfall crashing down cliffs. The scene zooms out to show the waterfall as an image on a wall mounted TV.
A man stood in front of an imposing view of a large waterfall crashing down cliffs. The scene zooms out to show the waterfall as an image on a wall mounted TV.

Text against a black background showing change in clarity at different contrast modulation levels.

Certified 8K Ultra HD.

According to the CTA, when defining resolution the contrast modulation (CM) value must be 50% or more. The higher the CM value, the clearer the image. With a CM value of 97.8%, LG NanoCell TV exceeds international standards, making pure colors even clearer.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.

*CTA certification is given to a product that complies with the official industry requirements.

*Only available on 8K models.

*CM values based on 65NANO99 models tested by LG internal research.

*The CM value mentioned is tested in horizontal.

100% Color Consistency

Incredible Color From Every Angle.

With 100% Color Consistency, LG Ultra Large TVs deliver rich color and an accurate picture from wide viewing angles. This means that you can sit back with the entire family and enjoy an uncompromised viewing experience no matter which seat you choose.

Room overlooking a river and cityscape. A TV is installed in front of the window showing a night view of a city skyline against a dark sky.

*Certified by Interteck that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 with 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*100% Color Consistency is not supported on the NANO85 50-inch model. It is supported on all other sizes of the NANO85 model, and all sizes of the NANO90, NANO95, and NANO99 models. All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by InterTeck.

Top-down view of a city on two TV screens, the left showing the view from an angle and the right showing the same view front-on.

Certified 100% Color Consistency

Pure Colors achieve 100% Color Consistency from wide viewing angles with Nano technology. Color consistency is a representation of display consistency in terms of color and lightness. Certified via independent third-party testing, LG NanoCell TV achieves a Color Consistency of 100% by CIE DE2000 across 18 color patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°.

Detail And Depth on A Massive Scale.

Full Array Dimming offers more precise backlight control for deeper blacks even on our largest TVs. This means that LG Ultra Large TVs can deliver a greater level of detail and depth across the entire display.

Scrollable image of a wall mounted TV showing a dark scene of a full moon reflecting on water. The scene alternates between a regular size TV and large screen LG NanoCell TV.
Scrollable image of a wall mounted TV showing a dark scene of a full moon reflecting on water. The scene alternates between a regular size TV and large screen LG NanoCell TV.

Dark scene of a full moon shining on water. Section in the lower left shows the image on a conventional TV with halo and less clear colors, the larger surrounding image shows the scene on LG NanoCell TV.

*Full Array Dimming is supported on all sizes of the NANO99, NANO95, and NANO 90 models. It is only available on the 86-inch NANO85 model.
*Compared to conventional LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Think You’Ve Found Your Perfect TV?

Three images of a large flatscreen TV mounted against the wall in various modern interiors.

This Big Flatscreen TV Blends In.

LG Ultra Large TVs are designed to be breathtaking. Super-slim and optimized for wall mounting, even the biggest 86-inch screen hangs flush against your wall to harmonize with your home interior and maximize your space.

A large flatscreen TV mounted against a pink wall surrounded by natural furnishings. The screen shows a lush forest.

See How A Big Screen Fits Your Space.

Unsure which size screen is right for you? Simply enter the dimensions of your room on the LG TV Simulator to check the actual product size and discover which TV is the best fit for your space.

