Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos
LG OLED TVs come with the latest solutions from Dolby. Dolby Vision IQ utilizes metadata and the TVs’ built-in light sensors to optimize picture quality based on content genre and ambient surroundings while Dolby Atmos simultaneously delivers multi-dimensional immersive sound. It’s a powerful combination that delivers a more realistic experience when watching a movie.
Entertainment
LG OLED TVs support Netflix and Apple TV. Now you can enjoy all your favorite movies, TV shows, and documentaries with extraordinary picture quality and immersive sound.
*Netflix streaming membership required.
*Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*Supported service may differ by country.
HDR 10 Pro
Because HDR 10 doesn't use dynamic metadata like Dolby, we integrated our own LG HDR technology that uses static metadata to create HDR 10 Pro. It uses that metadata to adjust color and brightness, reveal more detail in both bright and dark scenes, and enhance color to make everything you watch look more realistic. It also intensifies regular HDR content, so all your favorite movies and shows will be more dynamic and vibrant.
Filmmaker Mode
FILMMAKER MODE™ turns off motion smoothing, image sharpening, and other processing settings while preserving the original aspect ratios, colors, and frame rates. This accurately delivers the director's original intent, so you get to experience the film the way they intended.
Auto Calibration
Auto Calibration makes it easier for experts to calibrate by tuning display deviations that exist on each TV. It does this on both the software and hardware level, allowing for more sophisticated tuning. It works by adjusting differences in color and brightness, maximizing the potential of the display so it can deliver more accurate images. This allows you to enjoy the ultra-realistic quality of LG OLED at its absolute best.
