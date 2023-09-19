About Cookies on This Site

A wide-angled view of a football stadium with a full crowd and match in progress.

QNED Sport. TV in Unbeatable Form.

Create the ultimate gameday setup and bring the stadium atmosphere home with LG QNED Mini LED.

Taking LCD TVs Further Than Ever Before.

LG QNED Mini LED combines Mini LEDs with Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies in an innovative, industry-leading display. This fusion of technologies delivers an incredibly high-quality picture with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors — it's a match winning combination.

Built for the Big Moments.

Experience the full stadium atmosphere and see every twist, turn, and play as if you were pitch-side with an 86-inch Ultra Large Screen LG QNED Mini LED.

Rear view of a wall mounted TV showing a basketball game with four men watching. Scrolling left-right shows the difference in size between a 43-inch and 86-inch screen.
Rear view of a wall mounted TV showing a basketball game with four men watching. Scrolling left-right shows the difference in size between a 43-inch and 86-inch screen.

*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

100% Color Consistency

Bring the Vibrancy of Gameday Home.

LG QNED Mini LED reproduces colors with lifelike vibrancy and accuracy even from wide angles with 100% Color Consistency. So take your seat and enjoy an uncompromised matchday experience.

Wall mounted TV in a modern interior showing a football game with vibrant colors. Two LG QNED MiniLED TV ‘s side by side showing a football game from a front on and an off-center viewing angle. The picture remains consistently vivid and accurate from both angles.

*Certified by Intertek that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 by 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by Intertek.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Stadium Sounds All Around.

Easily connect Bluetooth speakers for a true wireless surround sound experience that makes all the action sound richer and more realistic. Combined with LG QNED Mini LED's beautiful Ultra Large Screen, this brings the full big-game atmosphere into your living room.

5 people gathered in front of a wall mounted flatscreen TV watching a football game.

*Supported devices: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Speakers sold separately.

Sports Alert

Catch Every Play as It Happens.

Whether you're watching a movie or in the middle of a game, Sports Alert keeps you up to date with all the latest news and fixtures from your favorite teams. And it will notify you when a match is about to start to make sure you don't miss a play, even if you're watching other content.

A man and woman sat behind a coffee table in front of a wall mounted TV showing a football match.

Different types of notifications about results, fixtures, and start times are listed horizontally under the image.

'*Supported sports and leagues may differ by country.
*Not available in Russia.

Motion Pro

Don't Miss out on the Action.

Catch even subtle shifts and tricks in play with Motion Pro. Advanced motion handling technology reduces motion blur to deliver smooth action and a clear viewing experience, even during fast-paced sport.

Two identical images of a hocky player hitting the ball on a waterlogged field. The left image shows how it would be seen on a conventional LCD TV and the right shows on LG QNED MiniLED.

*Compared to conventional LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

