We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Add QNED Color to Your Inventory
Quantum Dot and NanoCell bring lifelike color and detail to your game for next-level immersion.
*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.
Advanced 8K Gaming
Get a Clear View of Victory
LG QNED offers even more for gamers to love, with fast response times and a smooth, stunningly immersive Quantum Dot NanoCell display. Combined with an ultra-large 8K screen, this is the ultimate gaming experience.
A background image is an alien spaceship surrounded by asteroids. The middle part of a spaceship is highlighted in separate image and divided into two – one on left says 4K and is less bright while one on right says 8K and is brighter.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED99/95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC
Some Serious Gaming Specs
Supporting Dolby Vision© HDR at 4K 120Hz, LG QNED is a dream for gamers. ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications reduce motion blur and ghosting so that you can enjoy fast, immersive gameplay in high resolution.
QNED TV is placed on red gaming room that have many lighting tiles. In TV screen, it shows two red pirate ships on raving ocean.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz.
*QNED80 does not support Dolby Vision® HDR.
Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos
Equipped for Intense Immersion
Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos optimize picture and sound quality to make it feel like you're really in the middle of the action. Picture quality is enhanced using metadata and the TV's built-in light sensors to adjust the picture to match content genre and your ambient surroundings, while the audio systems deliver immersive, multi-dimensional sound.
A racing car is racing into QNED TV eagerly and there is a visualization of sound effect. There are dolby vision IQ logo and dolby atmos logo.
*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.
HGiG
Partnered With the Pros
LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, from developers to corporations, in HGiG. Together we're working to ensure greater synergy between our TVs and gaming consoles so that you can enjoy the best possible HDR gaming experience.
*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Game Optimizer
You'll Want to Shortcut This
Game Optimizer makes it easier to get a better experience, no matter what type of game you're playing, with two easy-to-navigate menus. Under the Gaming tab, you can select your game genre and mode for quick optimization, while the Picture tab allows you to further fine-tune the display to suit your needs.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Game Dashboard
Stay in Control Without Breaking Your Immersion
The new Game Dashboard provides easy access to essential gaming settings, allowing you to adjust settings at a glance without breaking your immersion. It also provides quick access to the full Game Optimizer menu for more convenient control.
Military robots are marching in the background and there is a game dashboard setting popup.
*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
Google Stadia & NVIDIA GEFORCE Now
Thousands of Games on Demand
Log into a wider world of gaming, directly from your LG QNED, thanks to our new partnerships with Google Stadia and NVIDIA GEFORCE Now. Not only does this bring thousands of new games to you, it also allows you to pick up right where you left off on other devices, and enjoy the latest console games without the need for additional hardware.
There are three TVs - one in the middle facing forward and there are NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW logo and Stadia logo on screen. TV on left shows gameplay of splitgate on screen and TV on right shows gameplay of cyberpunk 2077 on screen.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.