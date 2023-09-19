About Cookies on This Site

Gaming

TV with a Host of
New Abilities Unlocked

Add QNED Color to Your Inventory

Quantum Dot and NanoCell bring lifelike color and detail to your game for next-level immersion.

 

*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.

Advanced 8K Gaming

Get a Clear View of Victory

LG QNED offers even more for gamers to love, with fast response times and a smooth, stunningly immersive Quantum Dot NanoCell display. Combined with an ultra-large 8K screen, this is the ultimate gaming experience.

A background image is an alien spaceship surrounded by asteroids. The middle part of a spaceship is highlighted in separate image and divided into two – one on left says 4K and is less bright while one on right says 8K and is brighter.

*Featured only in 8K models (QNED99/95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

There are two TVs facing opposite. On left TV shows a fast driving racing car that seems quite blurry while on right TV shows a fast driving racing car but very clear.

Less Stutter, Less Tear, More Fun

AMD FreeSync Premium synchronizes the refresh rate to significantly reduce stuttering and tearing for clear, smooth images even in fast-paced HDR games.

There is QNED TV standing in front of red wall – inscreen image shows a basketball game with two players playing game. Right below, there are two boxes of image. On left says VRR OFF and shows a blurry image of the same image and on the right says VRR ON and shows the same image.

Don't Let Input Lag Slow You Down

A variable refresh rate allows you to enjoy fast, smooth gameplay with less flicker, tearing, stuttering, and input lag.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
*QNED99/90/85/80 feature VRR.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

4K 120Hz & ALLM & eARC

Some Serious Gaming Specs

Supporting Dolby Vision© HDR at 4K 120Hz, LG QNED is a dream for gamers. ALLM and eARC at the latest HDMI 2.1 specifications reduce motion blur and ghosting so that you can enjoy fast, immersive gameplay in high resolution.

Find Yours Now

QNED TV is placed on red gaming room that have many lighting tiles. In TV screen, it shows two red pirate ships on raving ocean.

*QNED99/90/85/80 feature 4K 120Hz.
*QNED80 does not support Dolby Vision® HDR.

See Which QNED TV
Completes Your Gaming Setup

Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos

Equipped for Intense Immersion

Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos optimize picture and sound quality to make it feel like you're really in the middle of the action. Picture quality is enhanced using metadata and the TV's built-in light sensors to adjust the picture to match content genre and your ambient surroundings, while the audio systems deliver immersive, multi-dimensional sound.

A racing car is racing into QNED TV eagerly and there is a visualization of sound effect. There are dolby vision IQ logo and dolby atmos logo.

*QNED99/95/90/85 feature Dolby Vision IQ & Doby Atmos.

HGiG

Partnered With the Pros

LG is partnered with some of the biggest names in the gaming industry, from developers to corporations, in HGiG. Together we're working to ensure greater synergy between our TVs and gaming consoles so that you can enjoy the best possible HDR gaming experience.

A scene of a dawn on Idyllic Earth-like Planet is divided into two part – on left is a more dull and less bright and the text says without HGiG on left top corner. On right is a brighter scene and the text says with HGiG on right top corner.
A scene of a dawn on Idyllic Earth-like Planet is divided into two part – on left is a more dull and less bright and the text says without HGiG on left top corner. On right is a brighter scene and the text says with HGiG on right top corner.

*HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*Support for HGiG may vary by country.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Game Optimizer

You'll Want to Shortcut This

Game Optimizer makes it easier to get a better experience, no matter what type of game you're playing, with two easy-to-navigate menus. Under the Gaming tab, you can select your game genre and mode for quick optimization, while the Picture tab allows you to further fine-tune the display to suit your needs.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.
*Items in the Game Optimizer menu may vary by series.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Game Dashboard

Stay in Control Without Breaking Your Immersion

The new Game Dashboard provides easy access to essential gaming settings, allowing you to adjust settings at a glance without breaking your immersion. It also provides quick access to the full Game Optimizer menu for more convenient control.

Military robots are marching in the background and there is a game dashboard setting popup.

*Availability of software updates may vary depending on model and region.

Google Stadia & NVIDIA GEFORCE Now

Thousands of Games on Demand

Log into a wider world of gaming, directly from your LG QNED, thanks to our new partnerships with Google Stadia and NVIDIA GEFORCE Now. Not only does this bring thousands of new games to you, it also allows you to pick up right where you left off on other devices, and enjoy the latest console games without the need for additional hardware.

Find Yours Now

There are three TVs - one in the middle facing forward and there are NVIDIA GEFORCE NOW logo and Stadia logo on screen. TV on left shows gameplay of splitgate on screen and TV on right shows gameplay of cyberpunk 2077 on screen.

*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
*Game Dashboard & Optimizer on cloud gaming will be available from the second half of 2022.

See Which QNED TV
Completes Your Gaming Setup

Revolutionary Tech

Learn More

Awe-inspiring Sizes

Learn More

Blockbuster Home Cinema

Learn More

See Which QNED TV
Completes Your Gaming Setup

