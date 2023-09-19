About Cookies on This Site

Ultra Large WHERE TO BUY
Ultra Large

Ultra-large QNED. Color displayed on an awe-inspiring scale

 

 

It's not just color we're big on

Immerse yourself in the power of QNED for gaming, movies, sports, and more with an ultra-large TV.

*LG QNED mini LED is a mini LED TV that combines NanoCell and Quantum Dot technology.

Ultra-large 8K Screen

 

Lifelike detail on a larger-than-life display

LG QNED delivers incredible detail in stunning 4K and 8K, even on our biggest 86-inch screens.

*Featured only in 8K models (QNED 99/95).

AI 8K Upscaling

An ultra-large screen calls for ultra-high quality content

tv-qned-ultra-03-ai-8k-upscaling-desktop

*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Featured only in 8K models (QNED 99/95).
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.

A very large look of soccer stadium is shown and part of the visual is shown through QNED TV.

A big screen for the biggest blockbusters

Enjoy the ultimate cinema experience on a big screen filled with the latest tech and entertainment.

A big screen for the biggest blockbusters

Enjoy the ultimate cinema experience on a big screen filled with the latest tech and entertainment.

A big screen for the biggest games

Create your dream gaming setup with an epic big-screen TV packed with the latest gaming specs.

Revolutionary Tech

Blockbuster Home Cinema

Immersive Gaming

With QNED 99 in the center, the entire QNED lineup is shown on the left and right.

See which ultra-large QNED is right for you

