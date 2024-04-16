Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21Kg Front load | Steam™ | 6 Motion DD Motor | ThinQ™ + Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi

21Kg Front load | Steam™ | 6 Motion DD Motor | ThinQ™ + Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi

WF2111B.LS32NBD

21Kg Front load | Steam™ | 6 Motion DD Motor | ThinQ™ + Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi

bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
Front view

LS32NBDSLV

Side By Side Refrigerator | 26.7Cu.Ft | Smart Diagnosis | Inverter Linear Compressor | ThinQ Wi-Fi
LG Front Load Washing Machine WF2111BST

WF2111BST

21Kg Front load | Steam™ | 6 Motion DD Motor | ThinQ™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

AI DD™

 

Intelligent Care with 14.5% More Fabric Protection

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximizes cleansing performance and extends the life of your garments.

 

AI DD™TurboWash™Steam™

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

Show off your best side

Satisfy your organized side. Show off your stylish side. Designed for form and function, LG’s Side-by-Side fridges have the capacity and easy access you’ve been looking for with looks that impress and perform.

Show off your best side

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

LS32NBDSLV

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

Product Type

Side by Side

CAPACITY

Freezer Capacity (cu. ft)

7.3

Refrigerator Capacity (cu. ft)

18.2

Storage Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)

33

Storage Volume Freezer (L)

207

Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

516

Storage Volume Total (L)

756

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

Depth without door (mm)

798

Depth without handle (mm)

913

Packing Weight (kg)

138

Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

913 x 1790 x 913

Product Weight (kg)

128

FEATURES

Door Cooling+

Yes

Deodorizer

Yes

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

LINEAR Cooling

Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Freezer Light

Top LED

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

Water Only Dispenser

No

Automatic Ice Maker

Yes (Spaceplus)

Ice & Water Dispenser

Cube & Crushed Ice

Plumbing

No plumbing required

MATERIAL & FINISH

Finish (Door)

P/S3

PERFORMANCE

Compressor Type

Inverter Linear Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Refrigerator Light

Top LED

Egg tray/Egg basket

Yes

Shelf_Tempered Glass

3

Vegetable Box

Yes (2)

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Yes

SUMMARY

Print

Dimension (mm)

WF2111BST
CAPACITY
21Kg
DIMENSIONS (W X H X D, mm)
645 x 940 x 770
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
AIDD™(Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive)
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
Washer and Dryer In One

Key Spec

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

All Spec

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

Wi-Fi

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Steam

Yes

FEATURES

AI DD

Yes

Type

Washer

MATERIAL & FINISH

Body Color

Black Steam

PROGRAMS

Allergy Care (washer)

Yes

Cotton +

Yes

Delicates

Yes

Downloaded Cycle

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mixed Fabric

Yes

Wool (Hand/Wool)

Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Yes

CAPACITY

Max Dry Capacity (kg)

12

Max Wash Capacity(kg)

21

CONTROL & DISPLAY

Delay Timer

Yes

Display Type

LED

