LG ANNOUNCES WINNERS OF 2024 WEBOS HACKATHON

Winners Showcase Family-Friendly Gaming Innovations and Address the Growing Interest in AI technologies at LG webOS Summit

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 - LG Electronics announced the winners of its webOS TV platform hackathon, which took place at the LG webOS Summit last week. The event was geared toward AI-based solutions and gaming services, and sought ideas to enhance the gaming category on the Smart TV.

Developers from around the world applied for the opportunity to present their ideas for apps or services to be used on webOS-based LG Smart TVs in millions of homes, with the goal of diversifying and improving the gaming experience on the LG TVs powered by webOS.

Over three hundred entries were submitted from more than 50 countries. Finalists were invited to present their ideas onstage to a panel of LG executives and over 300 market-leading companies. The top three winners received a meaningful opportunity to engage with the LG team to develop their ideas and resources for business implementation on webOS. They will continue to work with the LG team to prepare the family-friendly gaming solutions for LG TVs by June 2025. Cash prizes were awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with the Grand Prize of USD 100,000 for first place, USD 80,000 for second place and USD 50,000 for third place.

Grand Prize Winner: The Quest of Sunflower by Couchplay

An epic adventure game based on an AI-generated story, featuring stunning graphics, immersive audio and responsive game play suitable for the whole family.

Second place: Signs of Magic by Lukas Klingsbo

Set in a magical world, this game follows the wizard Elowen as she battles invading creatures known as Astromentals. It integrates LG Magic Remote sensors to create an immersive experience that brings the action to life.

Third place: Thormdeil: Into the Unknown by TV Games

The first single-player RPG developed exclusively for a Smart TV platform, featuring seasonally AI-generated content. Players navigate dark dungeons, face survival challenges and uncover hidden truths.

“The amount of participation and entries we received this year is proof of the growing interest in the AI and gaming categories” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “We’re no longer simply watching television. The developer ecosystem’s role in improving the lives of millions of consumers in their homes is exponential, and LG plans to hold this event annually to foster webOS app developer ecosystem.”

