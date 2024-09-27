LG PARTNERS WITH RAKUTEN TV TO LAUNCH VOD SERVICE IN EUROPE

LG Movies & TV Offers A Vast Catalogue of Premium Content, Available with Convenient Access Through Streamlined In-Platform Payment on LG TVs

SINGAPORE, Sep. 27, 2024 - LG Electronics and Rakuten TV, one of Europe’s leading streaming platforms, have announced the launch of LG Movies & TV, a new video-on-demand (VOD) service now available on LG TVs across the UK, Germany, Spain, and Italy. The new app-based VOD service enables rental, purchase and viewing of movies– enriching the home entertainment experience with a broad range of content from the latest blockbusters to beloved classics. Easily accessible through an LG TV without the need for a subscription, “LG Movies & TV” caters to a wide variety of tastes, tailored to viewers across European countries.

Thanks to the partnership with Rakuten TV, LG TV users now have access to over 6,000 titles to enjoy in each of the four European market where the service is available. LG’s new VOD service app elevates the viewing experience into your home cinema with an array of content that is sure to engage and entertain viewers. Popular franchise prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and summer blockbuster The Fall Guy deliver thrilling and fast-paced action, while Dune: Part Two continues the epic Frank Herbert saga to captivate viewers with its compelling narrative and stunning visuals.

Currently available on select 2022 TV models , “LG Movies & TV” is set to extend to all company’s 2022, 2023 and 2024 TV models by the end of this year. Users can easily access LG Movies & TV from the Home Screen on the compatible LG TVs.

For a streamlined user experience, “LG Movies & TV” users are the first to benefit from the newly launched webOS Pay , an easy-to-use payment service designed for convenience and efficiency. With webOS Pay tied to a user’s LG Account, once this is set up, webOS Pay only requires a single PIN, which simplifies transactions on LG TVs to a click on the LG Magic Remote. “LG Movies & TV” users can now enjoy hassle-free access to desired titles, eliminating the need to scan QR codes with smartphones or manually enter URLs.

Notably, webOS Pay aims to be a unified payment system, which will allow in the future access across various services after a one-time setup process, as long as those services have implemented the payment solution. The service connects payment information, to each user’s LG TV account, enabling them to effortlessly check purchase history and the current status of content and subscriptions.

“LG remains dedicated to presenting diverse content and services for an unmatched user experience with our cutting-edge webOS smart TV platform. By strategically investing over KRW 1 trillion (USD 740 million) by 2027, we aim to significantly enhance webOS and broaden its range of offerings,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Entertainment Company. “LG will continue to collaborate with more than 4,000 global content partners to provide a varied and user-centric home entertainment experience for customers around the world.”

"We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with LG" said Sidharth Jayant, Chief Product Officer at Rakuten TV. "This collaboration underscores Rakuten TV's commit-ment to being at the forefront of premium entertainment, bringing the best of global cine-ma into the homes of our European viewers."

