LG CALLS FOR DEVELOPERS TO PARTICIPATE IN LG webOS HACKATHON 2024

Selected Finalists to Receive Funding to Develop and Launch Their Gaming or Lifestyle App on LG Smart TVs

SINGAPORE, July. 9, 2024 — LG Electronics announced a call for participants for its annual global webOS hackathon, with a focus this year on AI-based solutions and gaming services. Developers worldwide are invited to apply and submit their apps for a chance to win a significant monetary prize along with the opportunity to present onstage to LG executives in Seoul, South Korea, this September.

As a web-centric platform with an easy-to-use Smart TV software development kit, webOS enables developers to create third-party services and apps for millions of homes worldwide. The platform offers developers the tools to create apps and services that en-gage media, devices, security, networking, Smart TV functionalities and more. Through this hackathon, developers will have the opportunity to build and launch their app on LG Smart TVs, directly reaching consumers with their business.

Powering LG Smart TVs, including the award-winning LG OLED TV, for over a decade, webOS platform has been acclaimed as a friendly user interface, with easy navigation and customisation to provide users with the premium entertainment experience expected from LG products. Now, with an always-growing ecosystem of global partners, the webOS platform is set to drive the next generation of service innovation.

In addition, LG is committed to expanding the webOS ecosystem by partnering with lead-ers in the gaming industry. This collaboration aims to offer customers a wide range of gaming services tailored to diverse preferences and interests, while enhancing the gaming capabilities of its exceptional OLED TVs. LG Smart TVs in global markets now feature an increasing array of cloud gaming services and family-friendly games.

To participate in the hackathon, applicants will need to submit their applications here. Applications for the hackathon are now open and will close on July 26th. Following the application process, participants will be invited to a webinar to learn more about the API and hackathon details. Finalists will be notified by mid-September.

For more information about the hackathon, including detailed event schedules with Terms & Conditions, please visit https://weboshackathon.lge.com/. The hackathon will begin with a virtual webinar in early July. Participants will choose to create a game or lifestyle service app using either the Web or Flutter framework, with the opportunity to earn additional merit points for utilising AI. The app, scenario and demo video must be submitted by 26 August 2024. Selected winning developers will then be invited to Seoul to present their ideas in front of top LG executives on 27 September 2024.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three winners of the hackathon, with a USD $100,000 Grand Prize for first place, $80,000 for second place and $50,000 for third place. The winners will also receive technical support leading up to the rollout of their app as well as on-device promotional opportunities after the launch. Winning apps must be ready for release on the LG Content Store by the end of June 2025.

“LG webOS Hackathon 2024 aims to attract creators worldwide who are building lifestyle solutions,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at LG Home Enter-tainment Company. “LG is committed to engaging with the gaming community on a global scale, partnering with developers to nurture the next generation of talent using LG’s developer platform.”

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is a recognized innovator in televisions and audio-video systems. LG offers an elevated home entertainment experience through its award-winning OLED TVs, which, in 2023 mark the 10th anni-versary, and QNED LED TVs powered by the innovative webOS smart TV platform. Aiming to help provide consum-ers with top-class user experience, all of LG’s home entertainment products are designed with environmental sustain-ability in mind, from production all the way through to disposal. For more news on LG, www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: