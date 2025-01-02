LG PRESENTS VISION FOR EXPANDING ITS “AI HOME SOLUTIONS” INTO MOBILITY SPACES AT CES 2025

Company Leverages Its Latest AI-driven Innovations to Expand the Definition of Space Experience

SINGAPORE, Jan. 2, 2025 - LG Electronics is showcasing an innovative, new solution that extends the convenience and comfort of the LG AI Home into mobility spaces at CES 2025. The “Lifestyle Solution for Mobility” concept vehicle, on display at the company’s booth, introduces the LG Mobility Experience (MX) platform. This groundbreaking mobility space solution integrates a full suite of LG’s smart life solutions to create a seamless connection between mobility and the AI Home, offering entirely new lifestyle experiences.

LG’s MX platform expands the definition of home solutions, creating a new type of multifaceted, multipurpose space. Using a modular package system, the platform integrates LG’s innovative appliance hardware and AI technologies to transform the vehicle cabin into an adaptable environment. This space can function as an extension of the home, a private media lounge or a creative studio, unlocking a raft of exciting “Space-as-an-Experience” opportunities for potential customers.

The MX platform aligns with prevailing auto industry trends and customer preferences, which are shifting away from traditional notions of transportation and towards the idea of vehicles as a personalised lifestyle space. The platform offers a tailored lifestyle experience where the latest products, AI solutions and services synergise to support superior user comfort and convenience.

The MX platform features a dual-cabin design: a front driver’s cabin and a rear customisable experience space. Users can configure this versatile space in a variety of different ways, such as dividing it into multifunctional zones or converting it into a hyper-personalised lifestyle spaces complete like a creator studio, business lounge or separate zones for relaxation and hobbies. The modular design makes it possible to equip the rear cabin with various appliances, enabling users to select combinations that meet their particular needs and preferences. LG plans to offer the MX platform as a subscription service, making it accessible to a broader audience.

Powered by LG’s AI Home solution, ThinQ ON, the MX platform lets users tailor conditions inside the vehicle and enjoy helpful lifestyle services such as daily schedule management and information briefings. Additional services from external providers – including food and beverage order, laundry, hotel booking can be integrated to further expand and enrich the user experience.

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2025 can explore the MX platform in the “Lifestyle Solution for Mobility” experience space. This will showcase highly-customisable space solutions and mobility lifestyle solutions, featuring LG’s state-of-the-art appliances and Internet of Things devices. It will offer a compelling preview of the future of mobility and connected hybrid living spaces.

“The innovative MX platform, based on the concept of “Space-as-an-Experience,” leverages LG’s strength in appliances and AI Home technology to present a new direction for mobility experiences,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. “Pursuing our Zero Labor Home vision, we will continue to connect and expand customer experiences across all aspects of daily life.”

Visitors to CES 2025 from 7 January 2025 to 10 January 2025 can experience all of LG’s latest innovations, including the MX platform, at the company’s booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ™ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers’ quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG’s Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional per-formance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts: