USHER IN THE NEW YEAR IN STYLE: LG’S TOP PICKS FOR A FESTIVE HOME TRANSFORMATION

From vibrant displays to space-saving solutions that combine function and flair, LG gets your home reunion-ready

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2024 — Ring in the Lunar New Year in style with LG! Celebrated for its Superbrands Status as Singapore’s trusted choice for TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, LG’s award-winning innovations bring a perfect harmony of sophistication and functionality. Transform your home into the centre of festive joy and cherished reunions with LG’s smart solutions, designed to deliver convenience, comfort, and a touch of prosperity to every corner of your space.

A GRAND WELCOME FOR GUESTS

65 Inch OLED evo AI M4 4K 2024 Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity: Cable-Free Cinematic Entertainment

65-Inch OLED evo AI M4 (OLED65M4PSA) - S$6,099

Transform the living room into the ultimate centerpiece for Lunar New Year celebrations with the 65-inch LG OLED evo M4 TV. Featuring 4K 144Hz wireless audio and video transfer, the LG M4 eliminates the clutter of traditional setups with its innovative Zero Connect Box . By connecting all devices to the box, it ensures a clean, cable-free look, offering users the flexibility to position the TV wherever fits best. Not forgetting its One Wall Design, the LG M4 offers a sleek, minimalist appearance with virtually no gaps between the TV and the wall, adding a sophisticated touch to any home.

LG’s commitment to quality and innovation is underscored by the TV’s Dolby Vision® & Filmmaker™ Mode, which delivers ultra-vivid visuals while preserving the director’s creative intent. Powered by the exclusive alpha 11 AI Processor, the TV enhances performance with advanced deep learning, ensuring crisp graphics and smooth speed for a seamless viewing experience.

Endorsed with the Superbrands Mark of Excellence as a Top Brand for TVs in Singapore , the LG OLED evo AI M4 creates an unparalleled entertainment experience that perfectly complements reunion gatherings.

LG XBOOM 360 XO2 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 360 Sound: Setting the Mood for Reunions

LG XBOOM 360 X02 Beige (XO2TBE) - S$299

The LG XBOOM 360 XO2 Speaker brings a new level of energy and ambience to Lunar New Year gatherings, seamlessly combining high-quality audio with vibrant lighting. Designed to fill any room with 360-degree omnidirectional sound, the speaker delivers natural, rich audio with crystal-clear highs, accurate mids, and deep bass. Whether it is background music for a casual get-together or a festive playlist for a lively reunion dinner, the XBOOM 360 XO2 ensures every note is heard in impeccable detail. Fitted with a premium silk dome and fibreglass construction, the speakers double as a visual centrepiece equipped with a 360 lighting system, with customisable colours that can be adjusted to match the mood or occasion.

For a more immersive experience, the XBOOM 360 XO2 speaker connects to LG TVs and serves as surround sound speakers, transforming one’s home into a cinematic haven. With a 15-hour battery life , the XBOOM 360 XO2 is an elegant and versatile addition to your Lunar New Year preparations, setting the tone for memorable moments.

SPRUCE UP YOUR HOME IN TIME FOR VISITING

LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™: Redefining Effortless Cleaning

LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (A9T-ULTRA) - S$1,513

Preparing one’s home in time for reunion gatherings has never been easier with the LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ (A9T-ULTRA). This intelligent cordless vacuum is designed to simplify home care, ensuring spaces are spotless and ready to welcome guests.

The All-in-One Tower™ serves as more than just a docking station; it stores, charges, and automatically empties the vacuum, eliminating dust scatter and reducing cleaning downtime. With its Smart Inverter Motor™, the vacuum delivers powerful 200W suction , efficiently lifting dust and debris. The inclusion of the Power Drive™ Mop further enhances its versatility, enabling simultaneous vacuuming and mopping for quicker, more effective cleaning . Additionally, LG Kompressor™ technology compresses collected dust and hair by up to 2.4 times , reducing the need for frequent bin emptying.

Combining power, convenience, and a space-saving design, the LG CordZero® A9 Kompressor™ Cordless Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ makes pre-holiday cleaning a breeze, letting you focus on the joy of festive celebrations.

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture: A Functional Fusion of Design and Wellness

PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (AF20CREAM)

Make your home a sanctuary of clean air with the LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture, combining the practicality of a chic table with the benefits of advanced air purification. Equipped with 360° air purification, the AeroFurniture ensures air remains fresh and breathable. Its PuriCare™ 360° HEPA filter eliminates 99.9% of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust particles as small as 0.01 microns, providing verified purifying power for healthier living.

Adding to its versatility, the Aero Furniture features customisable mood lighting, offering ambient colour options controlled effortlessly via the LG ThinQ™ app . The integrated wireless charging function further enhances convenience, allowing users to charge their devices cable-free . Ideal for small spaces, this innovative solution seamlessly integrates lifestyle and wellness, creating a welcoming and healthy environment for the festive season and beyond.

COOKING PREPARATIONS MADE EASY

628L InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Side by Side Fridge in Beige : Maximised Freshness for Every Gathering

628L InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Side by Side Fridge in Beige (GS-X6104BE) - S$4,599

Reunion dinners call for an abundance of delicious dishes and snacks, making the 628L InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Side by Side Fridge in Beige a practical addition to any home. Equipped with LG’s InstaView™ Door-In-Door™ technology, users need only knock twice to see inside and quickly check for any missing ingredients for the big day. Meanwhile, the panel opens effortlessly for easy access to door shelves—keeping everything convenient and within reach, even during the busiest celebrations.

Featuring LG’s Linear Cooling™ technology, the fridge also minimises temperature fluctuations, ensuring that fruits, vegetables, and perishables stay fresh for up to 7 days . With the Door Cooling+™ system, cold air is evenly distributed, ensuring faster cooling throughout the fridge , so there’s no need to worry about hot spots or uneven temperatures. Hygiene Fresh+™ takes cleanliness a step further by deodorising and eliminating up to 99.999% of bacteria , helping to keep food safe and air clean. Part of LG’s signature Objet Collection, the fridge boasts a sleek exterior and tempered glass shelves that ensures ample room for everything from holiday feasts to beverages, making it easy to store large quantities of ingredients and leftovers. The 628L InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ Side-by-Side Fridge is available in two elegant colourways: Beige (S$4,599) and Black (S$4,499) through authorised retailers.

STAY COOL AND COMFORTABLE

LG ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Air Conditioner: Cooling Comfort in Every Room

ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner (AMNC18GDKR0) - Price varies

The LG ARTCOOL™ Multi Split Inverter Air Conditioner combines advanced cooling with innovative air-purifying technology, ideal for ensuring a fresh and comfortable atmosphere amidst the hustle and bustle of cleaning, cooking and hosting. Equipped with the Plasmaster™ Ionizer+, it not only cools the room but also purifies the air, releasing over 3 million ions to neutralize pollutants and eliminate odours . The Auto Cleaning feature prevents bacteria and mould growth by maintaining airflow across the heat exchanger, ensuring the air stays clean and fresh. Thanks to LG's ThinQ™ app, users can adjust the temperature and settings remotely, ensuring rooms are cooled and ready before guests arrive. Whether hosting a family reunion or simply enjoying a quiet evening, the ARTCOOL™ air conditioner provides a refreshing environment, free from the discomfort of excess humidity.

CREATE THE ULTIMATE WORK-PLAY CORNER

Whether you’re designing a cosy corner for downtime, or upgrading your home office in time for the new year, LG’s tech offerings have you covered.

34" UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: Immersive Visuals in One Sleek Display

34" UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor - S$1,999

As the new year ushers in opportunities for both productivity and relaxation, the LG 34" UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor provides the perfect balance for a dynamic work-play corner. Its expansive 34-inch Ultra-WQHD display offers a 21:9 ratio, giving users a 34% wider view than a traditional 16:9 screen. Whether it’s completing work tasks, enjoying a festive game, or watching a favourite Lunar New Year movie, the vivid OLED display ensures crisp, true-to-life colours and deep contrasts. With DisplayHDR True Black and a peak brightness of 1300 nits, visuals remain bright and immersive, even during those late-night gaming sessions. The anti-glare and low-reflection properties ensure the monitor is versatile in any room, making it a great addition to any home office or entertainment setup for the new year. Step into a workspace that seamlessly transitions from productivity to play, all in one sleek, beautiful display.

15.6" LG gram SuperSlim Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor: A Powerful Companion for the Ultimate Productivity

15.6" LG gram SuperSlim Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor - S$2,499

For those catching up on work before the holiday break or unwinding with digital entertainment, the 15.6" LG gram SuperSlim Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor is a must-have. At just 10.9mm thick and weighing only 990g , this ultra-light laptop combines portability with exceptional power, making it perfect for both work-from-home setups and casual entertainment. Powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 Processor, it’s designed to handle multitasking with ease, whether it’s editing holiday photos, running video calls, or managing tasks for the new year.

The OLED display delivers exceptional contrast and colours, making it a great choice for streaming festive movies, digital content creation, or even video gaming during off-hours. With its ability to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously via LG gram Link, it offers a smart, efficient solution for users who need to juggle both work and leisure .

To make the festive season even more special, LG members can enjoy a range of enticing promotions:

● Welcome coupon: Receive a $10 off coupon upon joining

● Storewide Discount Coupon: Enjoy 7% off purchases

● Tier Coupons up to $215 (with minimum spend)

As an added bonus, enjoy an additional 2% off purchases by using the code “CNYSPECIAL2%” at checkout from 1 January to 12 February 2025. T&Cs apply.

With these attractive deals, it’s the perfect time to embrace LG’s innovative products and welcome the new year in style.

