LG TEAMS UP WITH RAZER AND MEDIATEK TO PRESENT FIRST-EVER BLUETOOTH ULTRA-LOW LATENCY TECHNOLOGY

Companies Set to Introduce Cutting-Edge Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency Technology that Revolutionises Cloud Gaming Experiences for webOS Smart TV Users

SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 - LG Electronics has collaborated with Razer and MediaTek to introduce the world’s first Bluetooth Ultra-Low Latency (BT ULL) Controller at LG webOS Summit 2024 on September 27 2024. This groundbreaking technology was showcased through an LG webOS smart TV and Razer’s Bluetooth gaming controller, demonstrating the game-changing 1ms input lag.

The webOS summit, which welcomed 300 representatives from 140 partner companies – including content developers, producers, and providers – from 24 countries, shared LG’s strategic vision and future initiatives for expanding its AI webOS ecosystem and platform business.

Razer, a leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, has developed the first game controller featuring BT ULL technology. To showcase its upgraded performance, LG and Razer compared a BT ULL-enabled Bluetooth game controller to a standard controller during the event. The demonstration highlighted the superior responsiveness, reduced input lag and control precision of the BT ULL technology across various cloud-based games, including FPS, fighting and racing titles.

The latest BT ULL technology offers the perfect cloud gaming performance, catering to competitive players who require lightning-fast response times to excel in their games.

In an industry first, LG plans to introduce a certification program for third-party game controllers in the near future to ensure BT ULL-supported controllers work seamlessly with LG webOS smart TVs. Razer will be the first company to obtain LG’s certification.

Meanwhile, LG and MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company, are jointly developing the BT ULL technology to be integrated into MediaTek’s Wi-Fi “MT7921” chipset. This chipset will also feature the efficient and reliable Wi-Fi 6 technology from MediaTek’s Filogic series.

These collaborative efforts aim to enable LG webOS smart TVs owners to immediately dive into online multiplayer cloud games with the enhanced response times, delivering unprecedented levels of realism during gameplay.

The latest premium LG OLED TVs and LG QNED TVs, supporting refresh rates of 120Hz or higher, are scheduled to launch in 2025 with BT ULL technology.

“LG is committed to consistently introducing more advanced features designed to immerse gamers in their favourite titles and to differentiate its gaming experiences,” said Baik Seon-pill, head of the LG Home Entertainment Company’s Product Planning Division. “As the LG webOS platform evolves, so will the features that make it the ultimate gaming platform for every type of gamer.”

