LG PARTNERS WITH TOUCH COMMUNITY SERVICES TO EMPOWER FAMILIES IN NEED WITH ESSENTIAL HOME APPLIANCES

These essential household products aim to enhance daily living and provide stability for families in need

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2024 - LG Electronics Singapore has partnered with TOUCH Community Services, a local not-for-profit charity organisation, to support better living conditions for the beneficiaries under their care. As part of the Life’s Good Deeds initiative, this long-term partnership aims to support families in Singapore by replacing their faulty or outdated fridges, washing machines or televisions with LG’s state-of-the-art products. For the upcoming donation cycle in 2024, a total of 70 appliances and TVs will be donated to 45 families.

By upgrading their home appliances, LG and TOUCH Community Services aim to improve the immediate living conditions of these families and provide them with a stronger foundation to pursue their employment and education goals. In support of the programme, LG Singapore’s official logistics partner - Myco3 Logistics, will also be offering complimentary delivery, installation and disposal services to all beneficiaries.

Improving Daily Living Conditions

LG is donating its display sets and products with minor cosmetic imperfections acquired during shipping to eligible families through TOUCH Family Support. TOUCH Family Support empowers families by providing them with essential resources and assistance to navigate the multifaceted issues that families may encounter. This includes financial aid, counselling, educational support, and practical help to enhance the quality of life and foster resilience.

This initiative reflects LG Singapore’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community by ensuring that all appliances are put to good use, benefiting those who need them most. The appliances being donated include essential items such as washing machines, refrigerators, and televisions, which are fundamental to creating a comfortable home environment.

For instance, several washing machine models available to families as part of this initiative feature LG’s Smart Inverter Technology, which adjusts energy usage based on the load and cycle and reduces unnecessary energy consumption. Similarly, some of the refrigerator options available feature the company’s energy-efficient Inverter Linear Cooling technology, which minimises power use while maintaining optimal cooling performance . This keeps food fresh for longer and helps families reduce food waste by preserving their groceries more efficiently. These innovations can contribute to lower electricity bills, offering long-term cost savings for families.

As part of the partnership, LG will also be donating a range of televisions across several categories, including QNED, NanoCell, and Ultra High Definition (UHD) models, specifically selected to enhance the daily lives of the recipient families. These advanced TVs offer high-definition visuals and an immersive viewing experience, making family time more enjoyable and accessible.

Some of the models come equipped with LG’s innovative Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology, which deliver rich, lifelike visuals. Likewise, other models have a screen resolution of up to four times that of a Full HD (1080p) TV– perfect for unwinding together after a long day of work or school.

“At LG, we believe in using our technology to positively impact the lives of those in need. By providing essential home appliances, we hope to improve these families' daily living conditions and offer them a sense of stability and comfort. It is our way of giving back to the community and ensuring every family can thrive,” said Mr Gerald Chun, Managing Director of LG Electronics.

“We are grateful for LG’s generous donation of essential home appliances which would benefit the families we serve. Access to these home appliances provides these families with greater convenience and enhances their daily living. This partnership reflects our shared commitment in uplifting the lives of the vulnerable in the community, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our families,” said Mr James Tan, CEO of TOUCH Community Services.

