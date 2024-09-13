LG UNVEILS REVOLUTIONARY INSTAVIEW™ REFRIGERATOR WITH DYNAMIC COLOUR-CHANGING LED DOOR PANELS

LG's Latest MoodUP™ Refrigerator Redefines Kitchen Experiences with Innovative Colour Changing LED Door Panels and Built-In Speakers

SINGAPORE, Sep. 13, 2024 — LG Electronics has introduced a new French Door refrigerator – the LG InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Door Panels. Equipped with LG’s InstaView™ feature, colour-changeable LED door panels and Bluetooth 5.0 speakers, the revolutionary refrigerator sets a new standard in elevating kitchen experiences. Users can now synchronise their fridge's colour or theme with their mood and stream their favourite music directly from the appliance via music streaming apps or the Music Collection playlist on the ThinQ™ app. Moreover, when in Party Mode, the fridge's colour-changing panel pulses in sync with the music's beat, making it the centrepiece of any gathering .

The 527L capacity LG MoodUP™ refrigerator empowers homeowners to experiment with diverse lighting combinations, transforming their kitchen into a true reflection of their personal style and taste. With an array of customisable lighting options and colours at their fingertips, users can choose from 170,000 colour combinations for the refrigerator's LED door panels to customise the fridge's display to their preference. With its built-in speakers and synchronised lighting, the refrigerator transforms the entire living area into a cohesive and dynamic environment— especially striking in open-concept homes.

Whether it's setting a calming blue hue for a relaxed evening, a vibrant red for a lively gathering, or a soft yellow for a cozy morning, the LG MoodUP™ fridge elevates every occasion to the next level .

Award-Winning Design Meets Timeless Elegance

Recognised for its exceptional design, the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator has been honoured with the prestigious iF Design Award 2023. As one of the most renowned design accolades in the world, the award celebrates the refrigerator's innovative blend of technology and aesthetics— underscoring its status as not just an appliance but a lifestyle statement.

For a classic kitchen look, users can switch off the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator’s LED door panels to enjoy the charming Lux Gray and Lux White finish. As part of LG’s signature Objet Collection, the timeless and stylish exterior of the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator adds a touch of sophistication to any kitchen space.

Aesthetically, the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator’s Metal Fresh™ silver accents and metallic highlights provide an elegant finish . The appliance features additional storage space built into the refrigerator’s floor and adjustable folding shelves, accommodating tall or bulky items with ease.

A Fresh Approach to Advanced Refrigeration

Apart from being a vibrant centrepiece, the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator also delivers unparalleled convenience beyond the heart of the kitchen.

With LG's proprietary InstaView™ technology, the fridge has a tinted glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside without ever opening the door. This minimises cold air loss, keeping items fresher for longer .

The fridge also comes with LG's freshness-enhancing technologies—Linear Cooling™ and Door Cooling+™, which are designed to extend the shelf life of the food. The exclusive Linear Cooling™ technology reduces temperature fluctuations to within a range of 0.5°C, keeping food fresh for up to seven days . Meanwhile, the fridge’s Door Cooling+™ technology uses strategically placed air vents to direct cold air to hard-to-reach areas such as the front door basket, ensuring even cooling throughout the refrigerator .

With LG’s advanced Hygiene Fresh+™ the LG MoodUP™ stands by its impeccable hygiene standards. The fridge effectively eliminates up to 99.999% of bacteria from the air within through a 5-step air purification system This keeps the refrigerators smelling fresh throughout its product life cycle.

Elevating Kitchen Efficiency with User Centric Features

In addition to its innovative design and customisable colour options, the LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator boasts a range of advanced smart features that further enhance its functionality.

Among these features are the Smart Fresh Air and Smart Learner™, both of which track the homeowner’s usage patterns over a three-week period and adjusts the fridge’s cooling performance and energy consumption to meet the household’s needs.

Additionally, the LG MoodUP™ Refrigerator utilises its LED panels to incorporate a range of thoughtful lighting features to enhance the kitchen experience. The fridge’s Motion-Activated Welcome Light warmly greets homeowners as they approach the refrigerator while its Night Mood Light makes late-night navigations and use easier in dim lighting conditions.

With the aid of the ThinQ™ App, users can also control the colour of the fridge, adjust its temperature and monitor the fridge’s status while on the go . With just a tap, the Express Freeze feature quickly accomodates large quantities of frozenfood while preserving the optimal temperature of the freezer.

More than just a home appliance, the LG MoodUP™ refrigerator is poised to be the focal point of any modern kitchen, redefining the way homeowners live smarter and more dynamically through cutting-edge technology and innovative design.

“The LG MoodUP™ is more than just a home appliance, it is a statement piece that is personalised to adapt to your mood and living space,” said Mr Han Changho, Product Director (Home Appliances) of LG Electronics Singapore. “By offering both functionality and style, the refrigerator not only enhances the look and feel of the home, it makes daily life more vibrant and convenient for our consumers.”

The LG InstaView™ Fridge with MoodUP™ LED Door Panels is priced at S$7,599 and will be available for preorder on the LG Official Brand Store from 18 September to 10 October 2024. The refrigerator will also be available in authorised retailers from 21 October 2024.

# # #

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, air solutions as well as smart home solutions featuring LG ThinQTM. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and sustainable for consumers and the planet by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg .

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com Shannon Kang LG Electronics Singapore E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com Natalie Ng APRW E-mail: natalie@aprw.asia Audrey Leong APRW E-mail: audrey@aprw.asia

*Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.

*Overseas model shown and may differ from model available for sale in Singapore. Brightness and colours on LED panels may vary depending on surrounding environment.

*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.

*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.

*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaViewThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

Tested by TÜV Rheinland using LG’s internal testing method, comparing the time of the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+ and non-DoorCooling+ models.

*Bacteria: Stapthylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.

*Confirmed by intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.

*Results may vary in real use conditions.

*The blue light in the iimage above is the illustration purposes only.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.

*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.

*LG SmartThinQ™ is now renamed as LG ThinQ™.

*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Key Specifications