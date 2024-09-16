LG SHINES AT IDEA 2024: TWO GOLD AWARDS CELEBRATE INNOVATIVE AND INCLUSIVE DESIGN

Company Garners 23 Awards Including 2 Gold, 1 Silver, and 3 Bronze for Design Excellence

SINGAPORE, Sep. 16, 2024 LG Electronics has solidified its reputation for design excellence, securing 23 awards at this year’s International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). Among the accolades are two Gold, one Silver, and three Bronze awards, reinforcing LG’s commitment and position for design innovation.

This year’s awards are particularly notable for highlighting LG’s dedication to creating designs that prioritise social value and sustainability, alongside aesthetic appeal. The “LG Comfort Kit,” one of the Gold award winners, exemplifies this approach. This inclusive accessory set is designed to enhance the accessibility of LG appliances, making them easier to use for people of all ages, genders and abilities.

The Comfort Kit features seven thoughtfully designed accessories, including the “Easy Handle,” which allows users with limited strength or dexterity to easily open and close appliance doors by hooking their arm through it. The “Easy Ball” enables the operation of appliance dials with the palm of the hand, while the “Easy Hanger” simplifies the process of hanging clothes on moving hangers inside LG’s Styler, particularly benefiting wheelchair users.

These accessories integrate seamlessly with existing LG products, are easy to attach and detach, and feature rounded edges for added safety. Additionally, the Easy Handle, Easy Ball and Easy Hanger are made from recycled plastic, highlighting LG’s commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.

The second Gold award was awarded to the “LG gram Fold,” a foldable laptop that combines the ultra-lightweight design and large-screen experience of the LG gram series with the adaptability of a foldable display. Utilising thin OLED technology, this device can shift between a 12-inch laptop and a 17-inch tablet, with an optimised user interface and experience for each mode.

For instance, when folded like a book, the screen automatically adjusts its aspect ratio and orientation. Users can draw with a touch pen, split the screen for multitasking or activate a virtual keyboard on the lower screen. Alternatively, the device can function as a traditional laptop with a wireless keyboard. The matte glass finish adds a premium touch, while the magnesium alloy construction ensures durability and portability, weighing in at just 1,250 grams.

LG’s success at IDEA 2024 extends beyond these Gold awards. The LG CineBeam Q portable projector earned a Silver award for its ability to complement any space, offering maximum portability with its compact design and 360-degree rotatable handle. Bronze awards went to the LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc heat pump, the LG dehumidifier with dual inverter compressor, and the intuitive user experience of the LG CLOi ServeBot, known as “LG CLOi UX 2.0.”

The “LG CLOi UX 2.0” features an adaptive display that adjusts font size based on the user’s distance from the screen, and its status is clearly communicated through intuitive colours and motions. Earlier this year, the LG CLOi ServeBot also received top honours at the Red Dot Design Award and the Ergonomics Design Award, further cementing its design leadership.

In addition to these major accolades, LG received 17 finalist awards for a wide range of products, including monitors, air conditioners, washing machines, dryers, humidifiers, speakers, micro LED signage and software like webOS UX, LG ThinQ UX and Sound UX.

“We remain committed to delivering designs that are not only highly refined but also innovative and sustainable, in line with evolving customer lifestyles,” said Hwang Sung-gul, head of the Design Management Centre at LG Electronics.

