PuriCare® AeroTower Air Purifier HEPA Filter
Key Features
- LG Air Purifiers Genuine Filter
- Deodorizing Filter: Eliminates smog-causing substances (SO₂, NO₂), sick house syndrome substances (toluene, formaldehyde), and common household odors such as ammonia, acetic acid, and acetaldehyde.
- Dust Collection Filter: Reduces PM1.0 particles and cigarette smoke in the air for cleaner indoor air quality.
- Filter Handle: Designed for easy insertion and removal of the filter; ensure the handle side is positioned upward.
- Ultra Fine Filter: Attached to the outer surface of the filter to capture large dust particles and improve overall filtration efficiency.
Mounting Location
The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Based on the front of the product, hold and gently pull both sides of the air inlet (cover) to separate it.
• The side with the LG logo on the display of the product is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Make sure that the side with the filter handle is facing upward.
STEP 3
Insert the fixing part on both sides at the bottom of the cover into the fixing groove in the bottom of the product, and then close the cover.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Based on the front of the product with the LG logo, hold and gently pull both sides of the cover on top of the air inlet (cover) to separate it.
STEP 2
Using a vacuum cleaner or a soft brush,remove any dust from the ultra fine filter surrounding the dust collection filter.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
ADQ75801755
Category
filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
20
Length (cm)
14.3
