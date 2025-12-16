Hepa filter for LG Aero Booster PET Air Purifier

Filter Status Notification appears based on the maximum usage time, taking into account the operating hours of the product.

Replacement frequency is determined by the operating hours and the environment.

• Once you have replaced the filter, reset the Filter Status Notification.

- The Filter Status Notification can be reset through the additional Filter Status Notification reset function and the LG ThinQ app.

• The Filter Status Notification will be disabled automatically when the power supply to the product is cut off.