Hepa filter for LG Aero Booster PET Air Purifier
Key Features
- Genuine Filter for LG Aero Booster
- Minimizes smog causing materials (SO2, NO2), sickening house syndrome materials (toluene, formaldehyde), domestic odor, and sulphur compounds.
- Minimizes PM1.0, allergen materials, bacterial and viral from the air.
- Minimizes large particles floating in the air.
- Specification : SEIL Corporation SIAEA000102 Filter Assy, Air Cleaner GP1 Aero series V pet filter w/ RFID tag
Mounting Location
* The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
* For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
Checking Filter Status Notification
Filter Status Notification appears based on the maximum usage time, taking into account the operating hours of the product.
Replacement frequency is determined by the operating hours and the environment.
• Once you have replaced the filter, reset the Filter Status Notification.
- The Filter Status Notification can be reset through the additional Filter Status Notification reset function and the LG ThinQ app.
• The Filter Status Notification will be disabled automatically when the power supply to the product is cut off.
STEP 1
Support the product with your thumb to prevent it from falling, hold the top end of the front cover and pull it slightly to separate it.
• The side with the LG logo is the front of the product.
STEP 2
Install the filter in the appliance.
• Install it with the side where the handle (①) is attached facing up.
STEP 3
Insert the fixing part at the bottom of the cover into the fixing grooves at the bottom of the product and close the cover.
STEP 4
Turning off Filter Status Notification Press and hold the Mode and Speed buttons on the control panel for 3 seconds.
• Filter Status Notification on the status panel is turned off and the time for Filter Status Notification is initialized.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
AGF04101502
Category
filter
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
20
Length (cm)
14.7
Net Weight (g)
329
Product Weight (g)
483
