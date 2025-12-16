About Cookies on This Site

Y-shaped shoe dryer for LG dehumidifier

Y-shaped shoe dryer for LG dehumidifier

ADJ73772403
15 degree side view
front view
rear view
15 degree side view
front view
rear view

Key Features

  • LG Dehumidifiers Genuine Water Tank & Hose
  • Fitted with the shape of shoes, it effectively removes the moisture inside and achieves high-speed drying.
  • Specification - DHK DHK Shoes Accessory
  • This product does not include a hose.
  • To use this duct, you must purchase the hose separately. *5215A20001H
More
DD14GMWE0.ASL
DD16GMWE1.AHK
DD16GMWE1.ASL
DD20GMWE1.ASL
MD16GQSA1.AHK
MD19GQGA1.AHK

Mounting Location

*Hose sold separately (5215A20001H).

This photo shows the shoe drying duct mounting location. If you want to use the duct, please purchase an additional hose. The hose part number is 5215A20001H.

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Connect

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.

The form of water container may differ in each product.

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    ADJ73772403

  • Category

    Duct

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Diameter (cm)

    6

  • Length (cm)

    14

  • Net Weight (g)

    84

