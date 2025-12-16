We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T-shaped wardrobe drying nozzle for LG dehumidifier | MD16GQSE0, MD16GQSA1, MD19GQGE0, MD19GQGA1
Mounting Location
*Hose sold separately (5215A20001H).
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Connect
STEP 1
Open the hose cover at the back of the product by turning it counterclockwise.
STEP 2
After inserting Spot drying extension hose, fixit by turning it clockwise.
* Hose sold separately.
STEP 3
Connect laundry drying kit to the extension hose.
STEP 4
Extend the hose to make it face the desired drying direction.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
ADJ73772404
Category
Duct
Color
White
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Diameter (cm)
6
Length (cm)
14
Net Weight (g)
105
