White water tank for dehumidifier (5.0L / 4.2L)
Key Features
- LG Dehumidifiers Genuine Water Tank
- Carefully remove the drain water tank. Pulling too hard may cause water to spill. Stop the product before removal.
- Water container shape may vary by model.
- If the lamp turns on, check that the tank is correctly and fully placed.
- In winter or low temperatures, dehumidification decreases due to lower humidity.
- Clean the inside of the water tank about once a week.
Mounting Location
*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.
*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to Use
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
When the water tank is full, operation automatically stops, bucket full lamp is lighted, and warning buzzer sounds. (Warning buzzer will sound one more time after 1 minute.)
- When the full water is detected, the dehumidification function immediately stops, and fan operates for 5 minutes to remove the remaining condensed water.
- Bucket full lamp is lighted on the display panel, and the product operation stops.
- After draining, when you insert water tank again, bucket full lamp is turned off, and operation starts again automatically.
STEP 2
Hold the top handle of the water tank and softly take it out.
STEP 3
Open the drain lid of the water tank.
STEP 4
Pour out the water inside the water tank.
STEP 5
First insert the bottom part of the water tank correctly into the hole, and then push it in.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
AJL73871944
Category
water tank
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
180 x 320 x 160
