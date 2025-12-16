White water tank for dehumidifier (5.0L / 4.2L)

When the water tank is full, operation automatically stops, bucket full lamp is lighted, and warning buzzer sounds. (Warning buzzer will sound one more time after 1 minute.)

- When the full water is detected, the dehumidification function immediately stops, and fan operates for 5 minutes to remove the remaining condensed water.

- Bucket full lamp is lighted on the display panel, and the product operation stops.

- After draining, when you insert water tank again, bucket full lamp is turned off, and operation starts again automatically.