White water tank for dehumidifier (5.0L / 4.2L)

AJL73871944
Key Features

  • LG Dehumidifiers Genuine Water Tank
  • Carefully remove the drain water tank. Pulling too hard may cause water to spill. Stop the product before removal.
  • Water container shape may vary by model.
  • If the lamp turns on, check that the tank is correctly and fully placed.
  • In winter or low temperatures, dehumidification decreases due to lower humidity.
  • Clean the inside of the water tank about once a week.
MD19GQGA1.AHK

Mounting Location

This is the mounting location of the dehumidifier water tank

*The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model.

*For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

How to Use

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AJL73871944

  • Category

    water tank

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    180 x 320 x 160

