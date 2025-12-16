We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV 2025 Series Magic Remote Controller
How to Register
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
How to register the Magic Remote Control
To use the Magic Remote, first pair it with your TV.
1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.
2. Point the Magic Remote at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) on the remote control.
- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote, try again after turning the TV off and back on.
How to deregister the Magic Remote Control
Press the (Back) and (Home) buttons at the same time, for five seconds, to unpair the Magic Remote with your TV.
- Press and hold the (Home) and (Q. Settings) buttons for more than 5 seconds to disconnect and re-register the Magic Remote at the same time.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
Part Number
EBX30147202
Category
Magic Remote Controller
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
41 x 190 x 31
Net Weight (g)
95
