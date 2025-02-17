Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Robot Cleaner EPA Filter

Key Features

  • LG Robot Cleaner Genuine EPA Filter

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

The EPA filter is located inside the robot cleaner.

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Open the dust bin compartment cover by pressing the PUSH button on the Robot Cleaner.

 

Grab the handle of the dust bin and pull it upward.

STEP 2

Pull the hook on the left of Filter Cover on the rear of Dust Bin to separate the filter and the sponge.

 

- Note that separating the filter may result in dust dropping.

STEP 3

When reassembling or fitting the cleaned Dust Bin, close the lid and put in the Sponge and EPA Filter.

 

Put the dust bin into the Robot Cleaner and close the dust bin compartment cover.

How to Clean

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

STEP 1

Pull the hook on the left of the EPA Filter module on the rear side of Dust Bin to separate the EPA Filter and the sponge.

STEP 2

Thoroughly clean out the fine dust particles on the EPA Filter, with a vacuum cleaner or cleaning brush.

 

- Do NOT wash the EPA Filter with water.

Its suction power will be reduced.

STEP 3

Use a cleaning brush to clean the Sponge Filter.

If using water to clean it, allow it to dry completely in the shade before refitting.

STEP 4

Assemble the EPA and Sponge filters back onto the Filter housing as per the following sequence.

 

- Fit the rectangular locator on the EPA Filter into the locating slot of the filter body.

- Be careful not to incorrectly assemble EPA and Sponge Filter onto the Filter housing.

Tip

- To preserve the performance of the Robot Cleaner, clean the EPA Filter at least once a week, with a brush or vacuum cleaner.

- The EPA and sponge filters must be fitted to the filter housing before refitting the filter to the dust bin.

- Operating the Robot cleaner without the EPA and sponge filters will cause the suction motor to malfunction.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Parts Number

    ADV74225701

