CordZero™ All-In-One Tower Dust Bag (1 pc)

AJL75313910

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

The dust bag is located inside the charging station

How to Replace

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Open the left and right doors of the component storage.

Hold the product with one hand and open the dust bag door with the other hand.

STEP 2

Press button above the PUSH label with one hand. 

The dust bag is released.

Pull out the dust bag lever to remove the dust bag.

 

- As the dust bag is pulled out, the top opening is closed.

STEP 3

Throw away the dust bag.

Prepare a new dust bag.

 

- To avoid odors, do not reuse the dust bags.

STEP 4

Place the end of the dust bag on the rail inside the product.

Slide the dust bag in along the rails of the product until it is completely inserted.

STEP 5

Grab the dust bag lever and push it up until you hear a "click" sound.

 

- The dust bag door will not close without a dust bag.

Discard the dust bag and be sure to put a new dust bag in place.

- Replace the dust bag once every 3 months.

The replacement cycle may vary depending on the environment.

- Replace the dust bag if it smells, even if it is not full.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Dimensions

All specs

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    AJL75313910

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)

    105 x 150 x 154

  • Net Weight (g)

    98

