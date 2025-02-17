Robot Cleaner Ultra Microfiber Mop (1 piece)

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Replace
The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below.
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
STEP 1
Attach the ultra microfiber mop to the Velcro of the mop plate as shown in the figure.
STEP 2
Firmly slide the Mop Plate into the furrows until you hear a 'click' sound.
- Note that, if the Mop Plate is not secured correctly, it may separate during the cleaning.
- When the mop plate is attached, the Robot Cleaner will not climb on to carpets or over thresholds, in order to prevent transferring dirt from the mop.
STEP 3
It is essential that the fixing hooks on the Mop Plate align correctly on to the fixing grooves on the underside of the cleaner.
Caution
- Do not cover the bottom camera sensor by mop.
- To avoid product malfunction, only use the ultra microfiber mop provided with the Robot Cleaner.
- To avoid staining floors, do not use the ultra microfiber mop to clean when dirt is contaminated with liquids such as coffee or ink.
- To avoid damage to carpets from the Velcro or dirt transfer from the mop, do not attempt to clean the carpet while the mop plate or mop is attached.
- Smart Diagnosis feature is not available, when the Mop Plate is attached.
How to Clean
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
To avoid odors, dirt and dust should be washed off the mop after it is used for cleaning.
1. Separate the ultra microfi ber mop from the mop plate.
2. Carefully clean it with warm water.
3. Use the Mop after completely drying it in direct sunlight.
- If the Mop is used in a damp or wet state, it will cause the Robot Cleaner to malfunction
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
Dimensions
All specs
GENERAL
-
Part Number
MFQ62022101
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
210 x 164 (W x H)
-
Net Weight (g)
16
