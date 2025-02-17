Robot Cleaner Ultra Microfiber Mop (1 piece)

- Do not cover the bottom camera sensor by mop.

- To avoid product malfunction, only use the ultra microfiber mop provided with the Robot Cleaner.

- To avoid staining floors, do not use the ultra microfiber mop to clean when dirt is contaminated with liquids such as coffee or ink.

- To avoid damage to carpets from the Velcro or dirt transfer from the mop, do not attempt to clean the carpet while the mop plate or mop is attached.

- Smart Diagnosis feature is not available, when the Mop Plate is attached.