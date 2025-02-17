Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Laundry Rubber Foot Pad

4620ER4002A

Laundry Rubber Foot Pad

  • 15 degree side view
  • front view
  • side view
  • rear view
15 degree side view
front view
side view
rear view

Key Features

  • LG Washing machines Genuine Others

Mounting Location

The actual installation location of this item may vary depending on product model. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model. 

It is mounted under the Adjustable Feet

How to Use

The replacement instruction for this item may differ slightly from the information below. 

For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.

STEP 1

Before leveling the unit, ensure that there is no gap between the floor and the four leveling legs.

Place the washer on a firm, flat surface, and press down from the top plate of the washer to check if the unit is stable (i.e. it does not rock). 

 

- Make sure to clean the floor thoroughly and keep it free of dust and water.

STEP 2

Adjust the height of the legs that are causing the rocking to level the unit.

 

-Available for both Front Load and Top Load Washers.

STEP 3

If the gap between the floor and leveling leg exceeds 10mm, do not loosen the leg to level. Insert rubber or plastic foot pads to achieve proper leveling.

Loosening the leg by more than 10mm may lead to increased vibration and noise.

(#1 Rubber foot pad, #2 Plastic foot pad)

STEP 4

First use the rubber foot pad and add plastic foot pads as necessary to level the unit.

 

- When using plastic foot pads, a rubber foot pad must be positioned at the very bottom.

- You can stack plastic foot pads to adjust the height, with a maximum of one rubber foot pad and three plastic foot pads allowed for use.

* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.

* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

Summary

Print

Dimensions

All specs

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Length (cm)

    1

  • Diameter (cm)

    6

  • Net Weight (g)

    30

GENERAL

  • Part Number

    4620ER4002A

What people are saying

