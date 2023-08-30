About Cookies on This Site

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

Where to buy

front view with the monitor arm on the right
LG DualUp Monitor
LG DualUp Monitor

Double the Screen, Twice the Experience

Enhance your efficiency with a new format of 16:18 aspect ratio SDQHD display.

Stunning Image Quality

SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp
Various Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

New DualUp Monitor UNBOXING and SETUP

Let's going to take a look inside of new DualUp monitor box and get to know the process of installing it, one by one.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

More Screen and Less Space

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors, at one screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Various Movement of Display

Ergonomic Movement within Eye Rotation Range

Enhanced flexibility of the Ergo stand* offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt as well as providing perfect position of screen for more comfortable and sustainable user experience.

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°.
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.
SDQHD Nano IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality, Apposite to Your Work

The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG's Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light.
Live Color Low Blue Light

Increase Viewing Comfort while Maintaining Color Quality

LG's Live Color Low Blue Light with TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe® Display Certification helps to protect your eyes against blue light by combining RGB hardware and software adjustments while maintaining vivid color quality.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111250391.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.
Ambient Light Sensor

Reducing Eye Strain with Auto Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark. It provides a comfortable working environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ideal Monitor for Creating, Developing, and Multitasking

LG DualUp Monitor, a new style display of 16:18 aspect ratio, helps to boost efficiency and productivity. You can check more information at a glace within the extended upper and lower space.

LG DualUp Monitor for Programmer

For Programmer

When coding, you can see code or text more on the

double-size screen without having the mouse scroll.

LG DualUp Monitor for Creator & Streamer

For Creator &
Streamer

While streaming the service with DualUp monitor, you can

also check a lot of chat tracks in real-time.

LG DualUp Monitor for Creator & Streamer

For Designer

DualUp monitor provides a widescreen for editing many

layers at a glance and takes up less surface area for a wider

workspace.

LG DualUp Monitor for Creator & Streamer

For Office Worker

DualUp monitor helps to process work efficiently by checking

multiple datasheets with the vertically extended screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

 

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

Display

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

How to Utilize DualUp Monitor Set-up

PBP & Built-in KVM*

DualUp monitor allows you to control multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature. Also, the built-in KVM feature helps to manage content with a single keyboard and mouse.

1 Source PBP**

By connecting two cables, out of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C™, you can utilize a dual monitor setup with 28MQ780. It helps to control two-screen easily without using software or shortcut keys.

*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.

Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup

The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Easy Workstation Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

Basically, for the dual monitor set-up without DualUp monitor but conventional monitors, more than 2-times are required compared to the existing space. DualUp monitor helps users to set workspace comfortably in their current space. Also, C-Clamp & Grommet and One Click Mount make it to install easily without other equipment.

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

27.6

Resolution

2560 x 2880

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:18

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All specs

INFO

Product name

DualUp

Year

2022

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:18

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

240

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

300

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18195 x 0.18195

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Resolution

2560 x 2880

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

70.1

Size [Inch]

27.6

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

Dual Controller

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

2560x2880 at 60Hz

USB-C (Power Delivery)

90W

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver2.0)

Built-in KVM

YES

SOUND

Maxx Audio

YES

Speaker

7W x 2

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

190W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

40W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

28.31W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

745 x 240 x 557

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3

Weight in Shipping [kg]

13.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.3

Weight with Stand [kg]

9

FEATURES

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Reader Mode

YES

User Defined Key

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

Others (Features)

Low Blue Light

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

PBP

2PBP

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench

USB-C

YES

USB A to B

YES

