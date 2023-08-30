We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
Designed for Incredible Speed
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
Designed for Incredible Speed
**DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®
27GP850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.
**DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive
Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
Clearer, Smoother and Faster
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All specs
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2021
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
320
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
400
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
180 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
2560 x 1440
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.5
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Auto Input Switch
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
65W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
48W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
727 x 205 x 487
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
9.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
4.2
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
6.3
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder
-
USB A to B
-
YES
Contact Us
Buy directly
27GP850-B
LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible