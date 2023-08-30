About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

27GP850-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible

front viewFront view of LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, 27GP850-B
LG Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG)*
165Hz (Overclock 180Hz)**
Display
27” QHD (2560 x 1440)
Nano IPS & HDR400
Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode)
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality.
Nano IPS 1ms

Optimal Gaming Monitor for Speed and Picture Quality

You can experience breath-taking gaming performance and total immersion on Nano IPS 1ms technology providing the ultrahigh speed with exceptional graphics quality.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

With IPS 1ms comparable to TN Speed, minimizing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting HDR400 With DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
Nano IPS & HDR400

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports wide color spectrum, 98% of the DCI-P3* color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 : Typical 98%, Minimum 90%

Experience fluid game motion with a refresh rate of 165Hz.
165Hz (O/C 180Hz) Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**To enable the overclock 180Hz, you need a graphics card that support DisplayPort 1.4.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA®

27GP850 is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and pivot of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Ergonomic design with features of height, tilt and pivot adjustment.

Virtually borderless design monitor

Virtually borderless design

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Customized Modes for Any Game.
Enhanced Gaming GUI

Customized Modes for Any Game

Gamers can choose Gamer, FPS, or RTS mode, and customize their experience. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
**The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

27

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2021

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2331 x 0.2331

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

180 (O/C)

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

68.5

Size [Inch]

27

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

FPS Counter

YES

User Defined Key

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

OverClocking

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

48W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

727 x 205 x 487

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

614.2 x 575.9 x 291.2(↑) 614.2 x 465.9 x 291.2(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

9.1

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

6.3

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES

Others (Accessory)

HDMI Cable(2.0 version) DP Cable(1.4 version) Mouse Holder

USB A to B

YES

What people are saying

Buy directly

front viewFront view of LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, 27GP850-B

27GP850-B

LG UltraGear™ 27" QHD NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible