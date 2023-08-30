About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

32GR93U-B

32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate

front view
Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

IPS 1ms (GtG) Response Time

144Hz Refresh Rate

Display

32" UHD (3840X216

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

 

 

 

Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is very vivid and clear.

UHD 4K Display

Stunning Gaming Imagery

The UHD 4K display's high color fidelity produces vivid scenes. 

*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

It shows spaceships in outer space. The image is clear and colorful.
HDR400 with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colours

This monitor supports 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is certified VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, delivering realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers can see the dramatic colors as the game developers intended.

*The above images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

IPS 1ms (GtG)

Remarkable Speed, Diving into Gaming

Thanks to the IPS 1ms fast response time, reverse ghosting is reduced so that you can enjoy more immersive gaming with advanced performance.

It shows two compared animations that a robot. The two animations look the same, but the first one, not applied 1ms(GtG) is less clear than another.

*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time.'(Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode)

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They  may differ from actual use.

It shows two compared animations, a car running in the game. The two animations look the same, but the first one that does not apply a 144Hz refresh rate is less clear than another.
144Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A ultra-fast speed of 144Hz allows smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.

*To enable the 144Hz, a PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

The monitor displays high-quality moving images.
UHD@144Hz from HDMI 2.1

Play Game Fully yet Easily

32GR93U is capable of up to 144Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. This means gamers can fully enjoy UHD resolution and 144Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).  A PC with a graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 (DSC) or HDMI 2.1 is required to work properly.

*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

It is an image of a spaceship. Half of the image has torn and stutters than another part.

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

32GR93U is an NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports tilt, height, and pivot adjustments to help you play games more comfortably.

The image shows 3 modes of the 3-side borderless monitor for gamers to play games comfortably, tilting, height adjustment, and pivoting.

Borderless design monitor.

Bezel Design

3-side Virtually Borderless
Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

-5~15°
Height adjustable monitor.

Height

110mm
Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

Clockwise
It shows the bottom part of the monitor that has a 4-pole headphone port and a headphone cable linked to it.
4-pole Headphone Out

Plugin for Immersive
Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole headphone out.

Also, you can feel even more immersion with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You need to purchase it separately.

The animation shows the customized Modes for the Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize settings, from adjusting basic monitor options to registering a ‘User Defined Key’ for shortcuts.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.

*The menu on GUI may differ by models.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers spot snipers hiding in the darkest places, so they can quickly react and make an escape.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*DAS runs in the background without any settings.

*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

*FPS(Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.

*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of the monitor.

Print

Key Specs

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

All specs

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

HDMI

YES (ver 2.1)

Others (Accessory)

Cable holder / Mouse holder

USB A to B

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DP Version

1.4 (DSC)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

4pole (Sound+Mic)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

969 x 168 x 531

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

713.9 x 428.2 x 54

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

713.9 x 611.2 x 278(↑)
713.9 x 501.2 x 278(↓)

Weight in Shipping [kg]

11.6

Weight without Stand [kg]

6

Weight with Stand [kg]

8.3

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

320

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

400

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Panel Type

IPS

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1818 x 0.1818

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Crosshair

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

FPS Counter

YES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

NVIDIA G-Sync™

GSYNC Compatible

Others (Features)

DTS HP:X (4pole H/P Out)

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

Hexagon Lighting

Smart Energy Saving

YES

User Defined Key

YES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

VRR

YES

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2023

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

70W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SOUND

DTS HP:X

YES

SW APPLICATION

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view

32GR93U-B

32” LG UltraGear™ UHD Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate