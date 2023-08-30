We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UHD 4K 43" SMART Monitor
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
Set Up Profiles for Your Taste
Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube. And, 2 x 10W stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This monitor is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as your Monitor.
Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote
Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*
With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.
Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**
With Magic Remote, you can control operations and play your favorite content by voice commands, through AI voice recognition technology.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Monitor to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
**The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
**The Monitor remote control is included in the package.
***The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Detachable webcam is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*It is required to be connected to the internet and install a program for the video meeting.
Easy Control and Connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable (included in the package) is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
See All Ports
*If the monitor (USB IN 2 port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, the other USB port functions as a USB hub, similar to connecting to the PC.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
-
42.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
All specs
-
Product name
-
Smart Monitor (UHD)
-
Year
-
2022
-
Art Gallery
-
YES
-
Full Web Browser
-
YES
-
Home Dashboard
-
YES
-
LG Channels
-
YES
-
LG Content Store (App Store)
-
YES
-
LG ThinQ®
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Control
-
YES
-
Mirroring
-
YES
-
Operating System
-
webOS 22
-
Smart Type
-
YES
-
Voice Assistants
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
"Works With"
-
Apple AirPlay, Apple Home
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
300
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1200:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.2451 x 0.2451
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Size [cm]
-
107.9
-
Size [Inch]
-
42.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
-
YES
-
LAN (RJ-45)
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Camera
-
YES(Webcam Port Ready / Sold Separately)
-
VRR
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Contact Us
Buy directly
43SQ700S-W
LG UHD 4K 43" SMART Monitor