LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
"21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
**Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
**Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy and Comfortable
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen in the optimal position for you.
The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
All specs
-
Size (Inch)
-
34" Flat
-
Resolution
-
2560 X 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
-
400
-
Color Gamut
-
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
-
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
-
178/178
-
Frequency (Hz)
-
100Hz
-
HDR 10
-
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
-
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Color Weakness
-
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
-
Yes
-
Motion Blur Reduction
-
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
Yes
-
Crosshair
-
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
Dual Controller
-
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
1 (v2.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
1 (v1.4)
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Type
-
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
-
35W
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
0.3W
-
Tilt
-
Yes
-
Height Adjustable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
-
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand)
-
816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3
-
Set (without Stand)
-
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5
-
Set (with Stand)
-
6.9
-
Set (without Stand)
-
6.0
-
HDMI
-
Yes
34WQ500-B
LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor