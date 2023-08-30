About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor

34WQ500-B

LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor

front view
34" UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

"21:9 Full HD display provides 33% more screen than a standard 16:9 Full HD(1920x1080).

More Screen Space of 21:9 UltraWide display compared to 16:9 display with an ongoing online class on the screen.

A Wider Path to Productivity

Get more done. This isn't just more room to play. It's an extra wide desktop, making it easier and faster than ever to multitask, expand your workspace and switch between intensive applications, including editing, retouching and designing.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide screen, while 16:9 screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
HDR, supporting specific levels of color and brightness, compared to SDR with dramatic colors of the content
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS with sRGB 95% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wide View

True Colors and Wide View

Widen your view and precise color performance. The IPS Display produces realistic, true color at wide viewing angles.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

OnScreen Control : Screen Split | Monitor Settingㅣ5:9 Preview
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
**The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ is off.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

conventional mode Dynamic Action Sync mode

Dynamic Action Sync® Presents Action As It Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Dynamic Action Sync feature.
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

conventional mode Black Stabilizer Activation mode

See Detail In the Darkness with Black Stabilizer®

Your gameplay is never in the dark. Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition.

*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
**Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

conventional mode Crosshair target point Activation mode

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games.

*Image on left illustrates the model not supported by Black Stabilizer feature.
**Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Improved Visual Comfort
Reader Mode

Easy Viewing, Comfortable Reading

Watch your monitor for longer periods of time. Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading by reducing blue light.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Work report displayed on the monitor with reduced flickering comparing to conventional mode

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe dimming technology minimizes flicker that can cause eye fatigue. Watch longer and more comfortably.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen in the optimal position for you.

icon

One Click Stand

Easy installation

icon

Tilt

5~15°

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Print

All specs

DISPLAY

Size (Inch)

34" Flat

Resolution

2560 X 1080

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Brightness (Nits)

400

Color Gamut

sRGB 99%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1

Response Time (GTG)

5ms

Viewing Angle (degree)

178/178

Frequency (Hz)

100Hz

FEATURES

HDR 10

Yes

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 400

HDR Effect

Yes

Color Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

Color Weakness

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

Motion Blur Reduction

Yes

AMD FreeSync™

Yes

Black Stabilizer

Yes

Dynamic Action Sync

Yes

Crosshair

Yes

Auto Input Switch

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

SOFTWARE APPLICATION

Dual Controller

Yes

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

Yes

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

1 (v2.0)

DisplayPort

1 (v1.4)

Headphone Out

Yes

POWER

Type

Adapter

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

100 ~240V, 50/60Hz

Normal On

35W

Standby Power Consumption

0.3W

STAND

Tilt

Yes

Height Adjustable

Yes

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

100 x 100

DIMENSION(W X D X H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3

Set (without Stand)

816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

6.9

Set (without Stand)

6.0

ACCESSORIES

HDMI

Yes

What people are saying

Buy directly

front view

34WQ500-B

LG UltraWide™ 34" FHD IPS Display Monitor