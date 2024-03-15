We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) Curved monitor
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
WQHD+ (3840x1600) Curved (2300R)
Ultra-spacious
productivity
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) screen with 2300R curvature and a 3-side borderless design is ideal for multitasking, as it can display multiple programs at once.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)
Every detail comes to life
With Nano IPS and support for DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) color gamut on the high-resolution WQHD+ (3840x1600) display, you can experience a wide color spectrum with detailed color and contrast.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).
*This feature may vary depending on the user's PC setting or environment.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM).
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. Both cables are included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 38WR85QC in the LG.com Support Menu.
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time
Speed up your game
A fast 1ms (GtG) IPS response time and 144Hz refresh rate allow smooth gameplay. Gamers can respond quicker to opponents and aim at targets more easily.
144Hz refresh rate, 1ms (GtG) response time.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Game seamlessly with NVIDIA-tested and verified G-SYNC® Compatible, with less tears for even more victories.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Enjoy uninterrupted gameplay with significantly reduced distractions such as tearing, stuttering, or jittering.
USB Type-C™, RJ45
Productivity hub
with easy connectivity
Make the most of your productivity with a monitor featuring RJ45 (LAN port) for wired Ethernet. The USB Type-C™ port supports connection to various devices, data transfer, and up to 90W of power delivery via only a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect to the monitor.
*The cables included in the package are HDMI, USB-C, USB A-B, HDMI, and DP.
Supported ports
Easy and comfy
Get your perfect viewing angle with the ergonomically designed stand: adjust the height, tilt, and swivel easily to find the position that fits you best.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All specs
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
DP Version
1.4
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
YES
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(USB-C/1ea/ver3.0/15W, USB-A/4ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1058 x 539 x 235mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 394.4 x 110.1mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
896.4 x 593.9 x 306.8mm(Up) 896.4 x 483.9 x 306.8mm(Down)
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.0
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.5
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
450 cd/m²
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Curvature
2300R
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2291 x 0.2291 mm
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
144
-
Resolution
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [Inch]
37.5
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
HW Calibration
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
PBP
YES (2PBP)
-
PIP
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
VRR
YES
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y23
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
POWER
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40.33W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
80W
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
