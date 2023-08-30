LG E-REDEMPTION DETAILED GUIDE

LG TV and Audio Islandwide Promotion















1. Click https://www.lg-redemption.com/register or scan the QR code below:







In total, there are three (3) pages to complete- Personal Details, Purchase Details and Product Details.





2. Under the Personal Details page, please fill in your First Name, Last Name, Mobile Number and Email Address. Do note that all fields are mandatory.





Click Next to proceed.



3. Under the Purchase Details page, please fill in the Place of Purchase, Date of Purchase and upload Proof of Purchase (for example receipt or order confirmation slip). Do note that all fields are mandatory.



For Proof of Purchase, please ensure the photo is clear, with the following fields visible- Retailer’s Name, Date/Time, Receipt No. and Purchased Items. Accepted file formats include jpg, png and PDF of a maximum size of 5mb.







Click Next to proceed.





4. Under Product Details page, please select the Category and Model Number, fill in the Serial Number and Photo of Serial Number of the item purchased.



Should you be unsure of where the Serial Number is located, you may click on button to assist you to locate it.



For photo upload of TV, please take the photo of serial number located at the back of the physical product and not outside on the carton box.



For photo upload of Beauty products, please take the photo of serial number located at the back or under the physical product and not outside on the box.



You may add up to six (6) items in a single transaction. After you have submitted details for your first item, a button will appear to prompt you to add additional item(s) under , if any.



Should you require to submit more than six (6) items, please submit another form and repeat from step 2.





5. On the same page, please read through the Terms and Conditions of the redemption and tick the checkbox to agree in order to proceed.







Click Submit to proceed.





6. Upon successful submission, a notification will pop up. You should receive an email confirmation shortly. Please check your email’s Junk folder in case the email got delivered there.





Please allow up to 10 working days to process your redemption. You will be notified of the redemption details via email.



For any enquiries or further assistance, please contact lg-redemption@letrain.com.sg.



Thank you.



Terms and Conditions:



● Promotion is only valid for Customers who purchase the selected LG product(s) from participating authorised LG dealers or resellers during the Promotion period.



● Promotion does not apply to display set, trade, corporate or bulk purchases. For the avoidance of doubt, a “bulk purchase” shall mean 3 or more purchases of the same product model.



● Gift(s) may only be redeemed online by Customer at the E-Redemption Portal during the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, 2 weeks from the date of delivery of LG Product), upon submission of valid Redemption Documents. Requests for delivery of gift(s) will not be entertained.



● Retailers, dealers and promoters are under no circumstances allowed to make redemption on behalf of Customers.



● Gifts are STRICTLY while stocks last during Redemption Period, and not exchangeable for cash or other items. Requests for extension of Redemption Period will not be entertained.



● LG reserves the right to replace any gift with an item of a similar or other value without prior notice.



● LG will not be liable for any lost, damaged or stolen Redemption Form(s) and/or gifts.



● Customers are advised to check www.lg.com/sg (“LG Website”) for the most up-to-date information regarding availability of gift for redemption. In the event that a gift is fully redeemed, a notice will be published on LG Website to notify customers that the gift has been fully redeemed. LG reserves the right to reject any Redemption Form where (a) if LG determines in its sole discretion that the Promotion stated above is not a valid promotion and/or the Redemption Period stated above is incorrect; (b) the Redemption Form is submitted after the Redemption Period (or in case where delivery of LG Product is scheduled after the Redemption Period, more than 2 weeks after the date of delivery of LG Product); (c) the Redemption Form is not submitted with any of the Redemption Documents; (d) if LG suspects the Redemption Form or any Redemption Documents is fraudulent in any way; or (e) if LG believes in its sole discretion that the redemption is not in accordance with these terms and conditions.



● LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions without prior notice. Information contained herein is correct at time of printing. Please check in-store or the LG Website for the most up-to-date information.



● For full set of Promotion Terms and Conditions, visit

https://www.lg.com/sg/general/promotionterms/conditions.

