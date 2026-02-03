1. Eligibility

1.1 The Interest‑Free Installment Plans (“IFIP”) are available exclusively to LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (Company Registration Number 200416497W) (“LGE”) Online Brand Store members who are residents of Singapore (“Customer(s)”), under the Available Installment Options, provided for in Article 2.

1.2 “Interest Free” shall mean that there will be no interest from on LGE Online Brand Store eligible purchases converted into instalments. However, your issuing bank or payment provider may charge fees (e.g., late payment, overlimit, finance charges or early termination fees) in accordance with the cardholder agreement or payment provider service agreement; these are outside the control of LGE and Customers shall remain solely responsible for all such charges.

1.3 Customers may enjoy interest‑free installment plans when the checkout value exceeds S$100 in a single transaction, after the application of any vouchers or discounts.

1.4 IFIP is only applicable to purchases made on the LG Online Brand Store and is not available for corporate, reseller, bulk, or trade purchases.

2. Available Instalment Options

2.1 Eligible Customers may select one of the following installment options at checkout, subject to approval by the issuing bank or payment provider:

• Atome:

• 3 month installments.

• Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) Credit Card (Visa only):

• 3 month, 6 month, 12 month, or 24 month installments.

• United Overseas Bank (UOB) Credit Card:

• 3 month, 6 month, or 12 month installments.

2.2 Installment options are only available for eligible purchases and must be selected at the time of checkout. A confirmation will be sent from the issuing bank or payment provider if your installment plan is approved.

3. Payment Restrictions

3.1. Debit cards and supplementary cards are not eligible for installment plans and will be charged the full transaction amount in a single payment.

3.2. All installment plans are subject to approval by the issuing bank or payment provider. LGE bears no responsibility for approvals, rejections, or related fees imposed by third‑party providers.

4. Participation and Acceptance

4.1. By participating in any IFIP, each Customer warrants and agrees to be bound by these Terms and Conditions, together with all rules, regulations, and instructions issued by LGE from time to time, which shall be deemed incorporated into these Terms and Conditions (“T&Cs”).

4.2. Where a Customer has not attained 18 years of age as at 28 January 2026, the Customer’s parent or legal guardian warrants and agrees that both the Customer and the parent/guardian shall be irrevocably bound by these T&Cs.

5. Card Issuer & Third‑Party Terms

5.1. Participation in the IFIP is subject to the respective terms and conditions of the issuing bank or payment provider, including but not limited to billing cycles, late fees, cancellation terms, or early repayment policies.

5.2. LGE shall not be responsible for any disputes, fees, penalties, or consequences arising between the Customer and the issuing bank or payment provider.

6. Delivery, Partial Fulfilment & Backorders

6.1 Unless stated otherwise, the IFIP applies to the entire order amount. In the case of partial fulfilment or split shipments, the IFIP billing schedule remains unchanged once conversion has occurred.

6.2 If an item cannot be fulfilled, we may cancel and refund the relevant portion. Your issuing bank’s or payment provider’ reflection of reversals may take up to 2 working weeks.

7. Early Termination & Changes

7.1 Requests to terminate the IFIP early or change tenure must be made to the issuing bank or payment provider and may be subject to fees. LGE Online Brand Store cannot alter issuing bank or payment provider approved plans or waive bank or payment provider fees.

8. Errors, Cancellations & Fraud Prevention

8.1 LGE may decline or cancel an order at any time (including for pricing or stock errors, failed verification, suspected fraud, or regulatory reasons). Any authorisation will be voided or accordingly.

8.2 LGE reserves the right to suspend or withdraw the IFIP without prior notice where required by law, partner banks, or operational needs.

9. Privacy & Use of Personal Data

9.1. By participating in the IFIP, each Customer consents to LGE’s collection, use, processing, and disclosure (including to overseas third parties) of his/her personal data for the purpose of organizing, administering, and managing the IFIP, in accordance with these T&Cs and LGE’s Privacy Policy (http://www.lg.com/sg/privacy).

9.2. Each Customer further agrees to LGE’s use of his/her personal data for marketing and promotional activities conducted by LGE from time to time, in accordance with the LGE Privacy Policy.

9.3. Each Customer represents and warrants that all personal data provided to LGE is true, accurate, and complete.

10. Amendments and Discretion

10.1. LGE may, in its sole and absolute discretion, amend these Terms and Conditions at any time without liability.

10.2. All information is accurate at the time of publication. LGE shall not be liable for any errors, omissions, or subsequent changes.

11. Governing Law

11.1 These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by the laws of Singapore.