LG gram Style Aurora White 14.0" OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to buy

LG gram Style Aurora White 14.0" OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

14Z90RS-G.AA74A3

LG gram Style Aurora White 14.0" OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor

Front view
LG gram 17 Logo.

Start Light with LG gram.

Start Light with LG gram

-30 degree side view and half-open LG gram Style Laptop.

Beauty in Strength

With subtle variations in color and tone inspired by the Aurora, this eye-catching cover changes its appearance depending on the angle of the light. Corning® Gorilla® Glass provides a soft touch, while also adding solidity and elegance to the overall design. The seamless edges of the touchpad reveal themselves at the touch of a finger, making this laptop both strong and stylish.

*The model image is simulated for illustrative purposes. It may differ from the actual product.

OLED Display

Stunning Visuals

From videos and gaming to digital content and graphic design work, enjoy captivating visuals with lowered blue light.

The image expresses the lifelike visual through the vast night scene, full of stars and the shallow lake that reflects the stars.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

The image of puma in the dark expresses its accurate color and detail furs.
1M:1 Contrast Ratio

Breathtaking Details, Realism from True Black and HDR

With its true black contrast ratio and HDR capability, this laptop can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.
***Obtained panel certification - Halo Free, Superior Image Quality, and Green Guard.

Accurate and Rich Colors

Thanks to the OLED's 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, you can always see vivid details and rich colors.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 100%, Minimum 90%.
DCI-P3 : The color standard that is defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

Smooth and Immersive Viewing

Whether gaming, watching, or simply scrolling, enjoy smooth visuals with significantly reduced stuttering and afterimage effects, thanks to the 0.2ms response time and 90Hz high refresh rate.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Premium Display

Boost Your Productivity

The WQXGA 16:10 aspect ratio display not only delivers high-quality visuals but also lets you see more with less scrolling. And with a low-reflection panel that controls brightness, you can work outdoors without straining your eyes.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*Brightness is 400nits(Typ.), Peak HDR Brightness is more than 500nits.

A woman carrying her gram Style with an erm easily.

Ultra-light, Ultra-mighty

Slim and light along with powerful performance, LG gram brings brilliant portability and productivity.
MIL-STD-810H

Proven Durability

LG gram even passed MIL-STD-810H military durability testing. Built from lightweight yet durable materials, it is as strong as it is portable.

*LG gram: MIL-STD-810 standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs December 2022. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure II) – Transportation Shock. Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

Powerfully Cool Performance

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD.

LPDDR5 Memory & 4th Gen. NVMe SSD

Advanced Cooling.

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors

Scalability with Various Ports.

Advanced Cooling**

13th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors.

Various Ports.

*Modified keyboard location to improve the air flow. Larger fan. Added the number of fan blades. Applied graphite sheet under the keyboard.

It shows that the sound from the gram speakers surrounds the space around the gram.
Dolby Atmos & Smart Amp

Surround Sound to the Next Level

Hear, feel more, and be transported into music and movies through Dolby Atmos. Be moved by the immersive surround sound experience.
Feel the afterglow with amplified impressions by smart amp.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

It shows that the mobile device and gram are connected to transfer files easily, send test messages, and make a phone call with gram.
Intel® Unison™

Link Devices with Little Effort

Stop juggling devices to transfer files, make calls or send messages. Bring all jobs from Android or iOS devices onto your gram.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Built-in Security Guard

Stay secured even when you are away from your gram. It will lock itself and send an alert when it detects an abnormal situation, such as theft.

 

Built-in Security Guard

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.
*The e-mail notification works only when the product is connected to the internet and the adapter plugged in.

Leave the Charger Behind

Experience an ultimate wireless portability with the 80Wh high-capacity battery.

*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on model, setup configuration, applications used, features utilized and power management settings.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding. They may differ from actual use.

Expand Your View with One Click

LG Display Extension allows you to simply click in the direction of the 2nd display and use it.

Quick Access with Hot Keys

Hold down the Fn or Windows key to bring up the hot key map. LG gram comes preloaded with all of the most intuitive hot keys.

*The cable for connection to 2nd display is not included. It is sold separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Unbox and Upcycle

Transform the package box into a rhino picture frame instead of throwing it away. Keep your precious moments, and keep the planet green.
Key Specs

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i7-1360P

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

Size (Inch)

14

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

weight(kg)

0.999

Resolution

WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

Dimension(inch)

12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63"

All specs

SYSTEM

Graphic

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Memory

16GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 6000MHz)

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

i7-1360P

ACCESSORY

Accessory

USB-C to RJ45 adapter (B2B option)

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

Speaker

Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2, Max 5W(Smart Amp)

STORAGE

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC Slot

Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe Gen4 M.2(2280) Dual SSD slots

BATTERY

Battery

72Wh

BUTTON

Button

Power button without Fingerprint

THERMAL

Thermal

N/A

CERTIFIED

Certified

HDR True Black500, SGS, UL

DIMENSION / WEIGHT

Dimension(mm)

311.6 x 213.9 x 15.9"

Dimension(inch)

12.3 x 8.42 x 0.63"

Shipping Dimension(inch)

17.1 x 10.4 x 2.4"

Shipping Dimension(mm)

432 x 262 x 60"

Shipping weight(kg)

1.9

Shipping weight(lb)

4.2

weight(kg)

0.999

weight(lb)

2.2

INFO

Product Category

gram

Year

Y23

INPUT DEVICE

Keyboard

Full Size 79 Keys (US) / 80 Keys (UK)/83Keys(Japan), Backlit KBD

Pointing Device

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

LED

LED

Power, DC-In, Caps Lock, webcam

POWER

AC Adapter

65W

AC Adapter type

USB Type-C (external C to C cable, Wall Type)

DESIGN

Chassis Materials

Glass, Li-Magnesium, Magnesium, PC-ABS

Color

Dynamic White

CONNECTIVITY

BT

BT 5.1

Interface

N/A

LAN

10/100 with RJ45 adapter (Option)

TV Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

Wireless

Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)

INPUT/OUTPUT PORT

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

YES

HP-Out

4Pole Headset, US type

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x1)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, with Power Delivery, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

SECURITY

finger print

NO

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

NO

Secure mode

NO

Slim Kensington lock

YES

SSD Security

YES

DISPLAY

Brightness

400nit

Color gamut

DCI-P3 100% (Typical, min 90%)

Contrast

1,000,000 :1 (Typical)

Panel Multi

SDC

Panel Type

OLED

Pol

Anti Glare Low Refrection

Ratio

16:10

Refresh Rate

90Hz

Resolution

WQXGA+ 2880 x 1800

Response Time

0.2ms

Size (cm)

35.5

Size (Inch)

14

PRE-INSTALLED SW

Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)

YES

Bamboo Paper

NO

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*

NO

Dolby Atmos

YES

DTS Headphone-X

NO

DTS X:Ultra

NO

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

YES

Intel® Unision

YES

LG Control Center

NO

LG Display Extension

YES

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NO

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

YES

LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)

YES

LG On Screen Display 3

YES

LG PC Manuals

YES

LG Pen Settings

NO

LG Power Manager

NO

LG Reader Mode

NO

LG Security Guard

YES

LG Smart Assistant 1.0

NO

LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)

YES

LG UltraGear Studio

NO

LG Update Center

NO

LG Update & Recovery

YES

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

YES

Microsoft Office 2016 (30 days Trial)

NO

Nebo for LG

NO

New Wall paper

YES

OLED Care SW

NO

PCmover Professional

YES

Sync on Mobile

YES

Tips (TBD)

NO

Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)

NO

Wacom notes

NO

LG gram Style Aurora White 14.0" OLED Display and 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Processor